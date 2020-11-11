PowerMizzou - Mizzou, Illinois to renew Braggin' Rights rivalry this season

It won't look like normal, but Missouri's annual Braggin' Rights rivalry matchup with Illinois will be played in 2020, sources have told PowerMizzou. Missouri confirmed the news Wednesday evening. The matchup will be played Saturday, Dec. 12.

Here's the catch: the game won't be played at its usual venue, the Enterprise Center in St. Louis. Instead, it will be hosted on one of the two campuses. Which one is yet to be determined. The two schools will host a "coin flip show" Thursday at 6 p.m. to determine where the game will be played.

The winner of the flip will host the game this season. According to a release, regardless of which school hosts the contest, no fans will be present at the game "in an effort to maintain some of the neutrality that St. Louis’ Enterprise Center provides." There will not be a return home game for the loser, as after this season, the series will return to St. Louis.

“The annual Braggin’ Rights game is one of St. Louis’ great sporting traditions, and I’m grateful that we have been able to work with Josh Whitman and his staff at Illinois to ensure that this meaningful game continues this season despite the challenges we are all facing due to COVID-19,” Missouri athletics director Jim Sterk said in a release. “St. Louis has been the site of many memorable games in this storied rivalry over the last 40 years, and we look forward to returning to the Enterprise Center for future games. The passion and intensity of this rivalry is what makes college athletics special, and despite playing on campus this season, I am confident those elements will be there for both teams. Given the financial realities facing many schools today, I believe intercollegiate athletics needs more regional rivalries like this to be played in all sports, and we look forward to working with Illinois to play in as many different sports as possible in future years.”