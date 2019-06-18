"They were happy and said it's like an early Christmas present.'

And the coaching staff, they were excited as well.

"Just the environment and the whole team just treats each other like family," Young said of his decision. "I see big things coming for those guys and I wanna be a part of that."

That's why the three-star prospect jumped at the opportunity to join the Tigers' recruiting class, committing during his official visit this past weekend.

South Doyle (Tenn.) running back Elijah Young had established a great relationship with Missouri since receiving his offer back in January.

The tight knit family environment was what really stood out from Young's time in Columbia.

"Since it was a small town and everything, all they have is family and they're just one big unit together. I just loved how they hold each other to those standards."

Throughout his recruiting process, Young has developed a great rapport with running backs coach Cornell Ford.

"He's a great guy and just will tell you straight facts and if he doesn't know the answer to something, he will find an answer for it," Young said. "Just a great person to be around and is great at his job. Relationships are important to me and I feel that me and him have a great one."

With his commitment, the 5-foot-9, 185-pound prospect adds a lot of versatility to the Tigers' backfield.

"I'm labeled as an all-purpose back, so I'm able to catch and get some hand offs, so I will be in the backfield and can go out to the slot."

The Knoxville product chose the Tigers over a final five that also included Mississippi State, Kentucky, Tennessee, and South Carolina.

Young is the ninth overall commitment and second running back to join Missouri's 2020 recruiting class.