"When I first hit the portal they were the first team that hit me up again," Beasley said. "They was kinda heavy on me and I made my decision after like a day. I just feel like I fit in best there."

Missouri made a strong push for Jeremiah Beasley out of Belleville, MI last fall. Ultimately, the Tigers fell just short to the home-state Wolverines. But Beasley entered the transfer portal on April 25 after just four months in Ann Arbor and announced on Wednesday that he is transferring to Mizzou.

Beasley was a four-star prospect out of high school, ranked as the No. 9 prospect in the state of Michigan and the No. 15 linebacker in the country. He is listed at 6-foot-1, 230 pounds on the Wolverines' roster this spring. But shortly after he got to campus, an entirely new coaching staff was in place.

"The big change for me was the whole defensive coaching staff leaving," Beasley said. "It was a different feel with a whole different staff and I just didn't really feel like I fit."

Beasley took an unofficial visit to Missouri last spring and then followed it up with an official visit in June the week before he ended up choosing the Wolverines.

"It was real nice when we got down there, really nice," he told Rivals.com at the time. "The campus was crazy. We went to the basketball game and it was really loud, so I just love the atmosphere down there."

Beasley was an early enrollee so he comes to Columbia with five years of eligibility, which includes a potential redshirt year. He plans to arrive the last week in May.

The Tigers are set to lose Chuck Hicks and Corey Flagg Jr. after this season. Will Norris and Triston Newson both have one year of eligibility. Brayshawn Littlejohn still has four years to play after redshirting last season and Beasley will technically join a recruiting class with four-star prospects Nicholas Rodriguez and Brian Huff.