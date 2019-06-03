Just a day after running back Dominique Johnson committed to Missouri Sunday on his official visit to the school, another weekend visitor, offensive lineman Ray Curry, has followed suit. Curry announced his pledge on Monday. He is the sixth commit in the 2020 class for the Tigers and the third on the offensive line.

The 6-foot-5, 300-pound prospect had a slew of offers, including from the likes of Arkansas, Auburn, Michigan, South Carolina and Texas. He received his offer from Missouri in January and made the school his first official visit destination. It is currently unknown whether the tight-lipped Curry will take any more official visits or if he will shut down his recruitment completely.