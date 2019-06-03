Mizzou lands second commit in as many days in OT Ray Curry
Just a day after running back Dominique Johnson committed to Missouri Sunday on his official visit to the school, another weekend visitor, offensive lineman Ray Curry, has followed suit. Curry announced his pledge on Monday. He is the sixth commit in the 2020 class for the Tigers and the third on the offensive line.
The 6-foot-5, 300-pound prospect had a slew of offers, including from the likes of Arkansas, Auburn, Michigan, South Carolina and Texas. He received his offer from Missouri in January and made the school his first official visit destination. It is currently unknown whether the tight-lipped Curry will take any more official visits or if he will shut down his recruitment completely.
Proud To Announce🙏🏾... pic.twitter.com/0tnFI0ICKE— +75xp🔊 (@Raybo75) June 3, 2019
Curry is just the second out-of-state prospect to commit to Missouri in the 2020 class, joining Johnson. He will join Drake Heismeyer and Mitchell Walters among the other committed players on the offensive line. Interestingly, all six of the Tigers' current commits in the class are expected to play on the offensive side of the ball.
We will try to catch up with Curry for more in the coming days.