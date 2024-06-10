Mizzou lands Texas OL Henry Fenuku
Missouri is chasing some premier offensive line talent in the Class of 2025 and the Tigers added to their haul up front in a big way on Monday when Texas lineman Henry Fenuku announced his commitment following an official visit this weekend.
Fenuku is rated as a three-star prospect by Rivals.com but claims 29 offers from across the country. That offer list includes Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Oregon, Ohio State and Ole Miss and many other power conference programs. Fenuku visited Ohio State and Texas Tech last week before heading to Columbia for a trip over the weekend.
Fenuku checks in at 6-foot-4, 295 pounds and is the No. 74 overall prospect in the state of Texas for the 2025 class. He's likely slotted as an interior lineman in college. His pledge gives Missouri eight commitments for the class with all eight rated as at least 5.6 three-stars.
He is the second lineman in Missouri's class, joining Eureka tackle Jack Lange. The Tigers have also gotten visits from Andrew Babalola, Lamont Rogers, Michael Fasusi and Carius Curne, all of whom are currently uncommitted.
PowerMizzou.com will update this story with more on Fenuku's commitment.
