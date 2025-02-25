Mizzou never falters in win against South Carolina

The Missouri Tigers needed a get-right game after dropping Saturday’s loss at Arkansas.

And get right they did as they ran away with the largest conference win of the season, beating South Carolina 101-71 at Mizzou Arena on Tuesday.

“We had an unbelievable practice yesterday, very intense, short and sweet,” Missouri coach Dennis Gates said. “I thought our level of focus carried over from practice to shoot-around into the game.”

That focus led the Tigers’ offense to a night where it shot 40-of-63 (63.5 percent) from the field, 11-of-19 (57.9 percent) from 3 and 10-of-12 (83.3 percent) from the free-throw line, while dishing out 21 assists compared to just seven turnovers.

“I just think our guys were able to feed defensively, their offense,” Gates said. “That’s what it came from, whether it was rebounding, getting in the passing lanes and just making the right read. We didn’t want the ball to stick and we just wanted the opportunity to write positive assist to turnover ratio and that’s what we did.”

Six Tigers scored in double figures, led by Caleb Grill with 22 points, five rebounds, four steals and two assists to follow up a 2-of-12 shooting night Saturday.

Grill opened the game 4-of-4 to reach 10 points in just his first 4 minutes of action.

“When we play our best is when we score like this,” Grill said. “I think it just makes it difficult for teams to match up with us. I mean, you can see Mark (Mitchell) scoring in the paint, you know, Tony (Perkins) was scoring in the paint tonight, Anthony (Robinson) scored at all three levels. … The ability that we have to stretch you out and shoot 3s or score in the paint, get to the free-throw line, I think it just is a really tough matchup.”

The Tigers were on it offensively from the opening tip, hitting their first three shots as a Mitchell dunk put the Tigers up 6-4, then two consecutive Grill 3s right after subbing in put the Tigers up 17-9 with 13:57 left.

The Tigers extended to a double-digit lead for the first time when Grill stole a pass and operated a give-and-go with Perkins for a transition layup.