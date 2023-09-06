Mizzou releases women's basketball schedule
The SEC has officially released its women’s basketball conference schedule for the 2023-24 season.
Mizzou will have three home-and-home series this season against Vanderbilt, South Carolina and Arkansas. The Tigers will open their SEC season play by traveling to Baton Rouge and facing the defending national champion, LSU, on January 4th. Also, in the month of January, Mizzou will travel to Vanderbilt and Kentucky on the 14th and 21st. The Tigers will host Alabama in their conference home opener on January 7th. Mizzou will also host South Carolina, Georgia, Texas A and M, and Arkansas.
Last season, Mizzou went just 6-10 in conference play while going 3-5 at home in that stretch.
|Opponent
|Date
|Location
|
LSU
|
Jan 4
|
Away
|
Alabama
|
Jan 7
|
Home
|
South Carolina
|
Jan 11
|
Home
|
Vanderbilt
|
Jan 14
|
Away
|
Georgia
|
Jan 18
|
Home
|
Kentucky
|
Jan 21
|
Away
|
Texas A&M
|
Jan 25
|
Home
|
Arkansas
|
Jan 28
|
Home
|
Tennessee
|
Feb 4
|
Away
|
South Carolina
|
Feb 8
|
Away
|
Auburn
|
Feb 11
|
Home
|
Arkansas
|
Feb 18
|
Away
|
Florida
|
Feb 22
|
Away
|
Ole Miss
|
Feb 26
|
Home
|
Vanderbilt
|
Feb 29
|
Home
|
Mississippi State
|
March 3
|
Away
In February, the Tigers will start by going on a two-game road trip as they head to play Tennessee and South Carolina on February 4th and 8th. They will also travel to play against Arkansas and Florida in the month of February. Mizzou will play three games at Mizzou Arena in the month against Auburn, Ole Miss, and Vanderbilt. To round out conference play in the regular season Mizzou will head to Mississippi State on March 3rd.
The 2024 SEC Tournament will be held at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina from March 6-10.
The Tigers added these 16 conference games to their regular season schedule that already had 13 games against in November and December to start the season off.
Stay up to date on all the Mizzou news with your premium subscription
Talk about this story and more in The Tigers' Lair
Make sure you're caught up on all the Tiger news and headlines
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for video and live streaming coverage