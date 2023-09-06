The SEC has officially released its women’s basketball conference schedule for the 2023-24 season. Mizzou will have three home-and-home series this season against Vanderbilt, South Carolina and Arkansas. The Tigers will open their SEC season play by traveling to Baton Rouge and facing the defending national champion, LSU, on January 4th. Also, in the month of January, Mizzou will travel to Vanderbilt and Kentucky on the 14th and 21st. The Tigers will host Alabama in their conference home opener on January 7th. Mizzou will also host South Carolina, Georgia, Texas A and M, and Arkansas. Last season, Mizzou went just 6-10 in conference play while going 3-5 at home in that stretch.

Mizzou Women's SEC schedule Opponent Date Location LSU Jan 4 Away Alabama Jan 7 Home South Carolina Jan 11 Home Vanderbilt Jan 14 Away Georgia Jan 18 Home Kentucky Jan 21 Away Texas A&M Jan 25 Home Arkansas Jan 28 Home Tennessee Feb 4 Away South Carolina Feb 8 Away Auburn Feb 11 Home Arkansas Feb 18 Away Florida Feb 22 Away Ole Miss Feb 26 Home Vanderbilt Feb 29 Home Mississippi State March 3 Away