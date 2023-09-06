News More News
Mizzou releases women's basketball schedule

Trevon Bobo
Intern
The SEC has officially released its women’s basketball conference schedule for the 2023-24 season.

Mizzou will have three home-and-home series this season against Vanderbilt, South Carolina and Arkansas. The Tigers will open their SEC season play by traveling to Baton Rouge and facing the defending national champion, LSU, on January 4th. Also, in the month of January, Mizzou will travel to Vanderbilt and Kentucky on the 14th and 21st. The Tigers will host Alabama in their conference home opener on January 7th. Mizzou will also host South Carolina, Georgia, Texas A and M, and Arkansas.

Last season, Mizzou went just 6-10 in conference play while going 3-5 at home in that stretch.

Mizzou Women's SEC schedule
Opponent Date Location

LSU

Jan 4

Away

Alabama

Jan 7

Home

South Carolina

Jan 11

Home

Vanderbilt

Jan 14

Away

Georgia

Jan 18

Home

Kentucky

Jan 21

Away

Texas A&M

Jan 25

Home

Arkansas

Jan 28

Home

Tennessee

Feb 4

Away

South Carolina

Feb 8

Away

Auburn

Feb 11

Home

Arkansas

Feb 18

Away

Florida

Feb 22

Away

Ole Miss

Feb 26

Home

Vanderbilt

Feb 29

Home

Mississippi State

March 3

Away

In February, the Tigers will start by going on a two-game road trip as they head to play Tennessee and South Carolina on February 4th and 8th. They will also travel to play against Arkansas and Florida in the month of February. Mizzou will play three games at Mizzou Arena in the month against Auburn, Ole Miss, and Vanderbilt. To round out conference play in the regular season Mizzou will head to Mississippi State on March 3rd.

The 2024 SEC Tournament will be held at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina from March 6-10.

The Tigers added these 16 conference games to their regular season schedule that already had 13 games against in November and December to start the season off.

You can see the full schedule here.

{{ article.author_name }}