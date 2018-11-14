Missouri is expected to sign at least two players in the early period. Vashon guard Mario McKinney told PowerMizzou.com that he will sign in a ceremony at 3:30 Wednesday afternoon at Vashon High School. Sunrise Christian Academy forward Tray Jackson will sign with the Tigers at 8:30 this morning at the prep school in Wichita.

College basketball's early signing period opens on Wednesday and runs through next Wednesday. Players in the Class of 2019 are able to sign National Letters of Intent binding them to a school as early as this morning.

McKinney became the first member of Cuonzo Martin's 2019 class when he committed to the Tigers on September 24th. He has taken no other official visits.

"It’s always been and will be home. Cuonzo and Chris Hollender made me feel like I’m wanted," McKinney said. "it feels like a big weight lifted off my shoulders so now i can just go out and play."

Jackson took an official to Missouri the weekend of September 21st, but committed to Minnesota just three days later. That commitment lasted for a little under a month. On October 20th, the combo forward announced he was switching to the Tigers.

"We played against one another in the summer, " McKinney said of Jackson. "I really like his game. I think we're gonna be great together coming in as freshmen."

With those two signings, the Tigers would have a full slate of 13 scholarship players. Only Kevin Puryear and Jordan Geist will definitely not be back next season. But there is always room available and we expect Missouri to take at least one more player in the class.