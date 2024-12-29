Mizzou staffers catch up with 2025 signee Nicholas Randall

Missouri tight ends coach Derham Cato has kept in consistent contact with Eddie Whiting in December.
It is the holiday season, but it is also Portal season, and the guys have updates on where Missouri is headed next
Take a look at what the Tigers have added in the portal as we reach the final few days of the winter session.
Here's a breakdown of Iowa and the key players and matchups for Mizzou's bowl game on Monday.
The Tigers had an unintentional youth movement in 2023-24 that is helping them build in 2024-25.
Missouri tight ends coach Derham Cato has kept in consistent contact with Eddie Whiting in December.
It is the holiday season, but it is also Portal season, and the guys have updates on where Missouri is headed next
Take a look at what the Tigers have added in the portal as we reach the final few days of the winter session.