Mizzou Target Profile: Class of 2026 ATH Brayden Rouse

Missouri is the latest offer to come across the table for three-star Brayden Rouse.

Rouse -- the 24th-ranked athlete in the Class of 2026 -- credited head coach Eli Drinkwitz and co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach D.J. Smith for the offer Thursday.

"It felt meaningful," Rouse said. "They said they liked my film and size and excited to see what else I have to offer."