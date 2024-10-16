Mizzou Target Profile: Class of 2026 ATH Brayden Rouse

in other news
Missouri is the latest offer to come across the table for three-star Brayden Rouse.
Rouse -- the 24th-ranked athlete in the Class of 2026 -- credited head coach Eli Drinkwitz and co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach D.J. Smith for the offer Thursday.
"It felt meaningful," Rouse said. "They said they liked my film and size and excited to see what else I have to offer."
Offers
Rouse -- who has collected 21 total offers -- has taken unofficial visits to Alabama (Oct. 31), Clemson (Sept. 7), Mississippi State (Sept. 21), Virginia (Sept. 25) and Tennessee (Oct. 12) this season.
A return to Clemson is on tap for Saturday before trips to Vanderbilt on Oct. 26, Ohio State on Nov. 9 and Georgia Tech on Nov. 21. Missouri -- whose final home game is Nov. 30 against Arkansas -- doesn't appear to fit into Rouse's plans, although he's not scheduled to visit anywhere the final weekend of the season.
"I'm unsure right now, especially with how our season is going," Rouse said about Marietta (Ga.) Kell.