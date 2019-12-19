Missouri announced Thursday that new football coach Eliah Drinkwitz will retain defensive assistant David Gibbs. Gibbs coached cornerbacks for the Tigers last season. His role for the 2020 season has not been specified.

Gibbs represents the third defensive assistant retained by Drinkwitz from Barry Odom's staff, joining defensive line coach Brick Haley and defensive coordinator Ryan Walters. Missouri's defense ranked 14th nationally last season and was especially effective against the pass, where it ranked eighth.

“Coach Gibbs is a great fit for our defensive staff,” Drinkwitz said in a release. “He’s well-respected within the profession as a developer of talent, and he’s got invaluable experience at both the collegiate and NFL levels. I’m excited about his expertise and how he can help shape the philosophy within our defensive staff.”

“I’m excited to be part of Coach Drink’s staff at Mizzou; it’s a great opportunity for me and my family,” said Gibbs. “I’m looking forward to continuing to work with Coach Walters. We did some good things here defensively last season, and we’ve got a great group of kids coming back who are excited to work hard to improve this program.”