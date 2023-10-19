Missouri head coach Robin Pingeton, graduate senior forward Hayley Frank and sophomore guard Ashton Judd took the podium at SEC Media Day on Thursday. Here are some takeaways on what the Tigers said about the 2023-24 season.

Mizzou not feeling too much pressure

The program hasn’t been to the NCAA tournament since 2019. Pingeton knows it’s a place the Tigers have to get back to. For a player like Frank, who’s entering her fifth season, it’s an item on the bucket list she still hasn’t crossed off. But while it’s a goal they want to accomplish, it’s not something they want to be all-consuming. The real aim is to take things one step at a time, continue to get better and be the best that they can be by March. “I think it's kind of a balance because I got stuck in a mindset a little bit of so much pressure on that. Like, if we don't get that done, if I don't help the team turn the corner this year, like, there's gonna be this regret and disappointment,” Frank said. “But I've kind of had to shift my mindset because that just creates so much pressure. Just like, live in the present, work my hardest, be the best leader I can every single day.” “Yeah, I don't look at it as any more pressure than I've had any other year,” Pingeton said. “I've got very high expectations. To me, I've got to model the behavior that I want my players to have. We've always been (talking about) being where your 10 toes are, embracing the day, winning the day, 0-0, trying to be the best version of yourself you can be … At the end of the year, if we can't help them be the best version of themselves on and off the court, that's what my concern is. That's what I want to do and am committed to doing.”

Tiger newcomers make team taller, deeper

Pingeton is hoping for a big turnaround after last season and brought in several newcomers to help her achieve it. MU will feature a crop of five freshmen, headlined by Grace Slaughter, the No. 1-ranked player from Missouri and No. 53 overall in the Class of 2023. The head coach also added a trio of transfers in De’Myla Brown from Houston, Abby Feit from Evansville and Angelique Ngalakulondi from UMass. Four of the newcomers are 6-foot-2 or taller, which should give Pingeton more options in the frontcourt. The team has been impressed by what they’ve seen from the group so far. “We have good experience coming in with our grad transfers and again, our freshmen that I think are mature beyond their years,” Pingeton said. “It's been a really good couple months with our team. I think what you'll find when you watch them is an uncommon connectivity in a group that's just relentless. They've worked really, really hard.” “Grace, coming in, she was part of the (Team) USA trials, so I think that speaks for itself,” Judd said. “All of them work extremely hard. I mean, I'm coming in the gym at like, 6 a.m., they're already here, they're already getting up shots. And outside of that, just the relationships and how well they fit into our program and our core values that we pride ourselves in, (they're) just such good people and I love them. So I'm excited.”

How Missouri might be different than last year

With the number of newcomers joining the roster, the team won’t have the same look to it as last season. Frank, in particular, noted that she should be able to slide back to her more natural forward spot after playing at center for stretches last year. One thing that’s stood out to Judd and Frank is the work ethic that the new roster has shown. “I think first and foremost, just the grit and how willing people are to get in the gym and set a standard has been incredible to watch and incredible to be a part of,” Judd said. “Just how much work we put in outside of our required hours. And it's something that I've never personally been able to be a part of.” “This has been an amazing group just to be a leader of this offseason, you know, a really easy group. We clicked really well together instantly and then just continued to build on that relationship,” Frank said. “This team, I mean, it's just really relentless every day, really consistently brings it, just gets after it in practice, competes. I think that's a testament to just the relationships that we've built and the type of people that we brought in.”

Frank looking to build on strong season