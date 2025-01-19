Mizzou women fall to Auburn

Missouri fell behind on a second-chance layup with 9:14 left in the first quarter and never caught up as the Auburn Tigers led wire-to-wire in a 75-60 game at Auburn on Sunday.

It was the home Tigers’ first SEC win this season as they controlled the battle of winless conference teams.

Auburn took the lead with the layup from Syriah Daniels, starting an 8-2 run to open the game where a Laniah Randle layup was the lone Missouri shot.

Randle ended with 11 points and five rebounds.

A Grace Slaughter 3, the first points of her team-high 14 points - marking her 10th game as the team leader - brought Missouri within 8-5, then an Averi Kroenke 3 brought Missouri within 10-8 with 3:20 left in the first quarter.

Another Slaughter 3 brought Missouri within 12-11, but Auburn ended the first quarter on a 6-0 run to take an 18-11 advantage into the second quarter.

Randle hit a second-chance layup, then Nyah Wilson did the same and Slaughter hit another 3 to cut the deficit to 20-18 with 8:13 left before halftime.

But Auburn responded once again as Missouri’s offense hit a wall.

The home Tigers scored 15 of the next 17 points to create a 35-20 lead with 1:03 left before the break, then took a 36-23 advantage into halftime.

Missouri had its best quarter in the third, the lone quarter it outscored the home Tigers.

After Auburn extended to a 42-23 lead out of the break, an Abbey Schreacke 3 started a 12-0 Missouri run.

Ashton Judd hit a 3, Hannah Linthacum used a Screacke assist for a transition layup then hit a free throw, Judd hit a free throw and Randle grabbed her own rebound for a putback, cutting the Missouri deficit to 42-35 with 2:55 left in the third.