Here's a quick rundown of the teams the Tigers will play before the SEC slate begins.

Mizzou women's basketball is set to tip-off its season on November 6th against non-conference opponent Belmont University. Last season the Tigers went 12-2 in the non-conference with Power Five wins over Wake Forest and Arizona State. The Tigers have 13 non-conference games scheduled for the 2023-24 season.

Belmont: (November 6th) Tigers will host Belmont University, a team picked to finish fourth in the Missouri Valley. Last season Belmont went 23-12 and lost in the first round of the WNIT.

Indiana State: (November 9th) Mizzou will face Indiana State who is projected to finish ninth in the Missouri Valley. Last season Indiana State finished 11-19 and lost in the first round of the Hoops in the Heartland tournament.

St. Louis University: (November 12th) Mizzou will travel to St. Louis to play the Billikens, a team they beat last season. SLU won the Atlantic 10 conference tournament last year and is projected to finish third this year. The Billikens also lost in the first round of the NCAA tournament to Tennessee.

North Alabama: (November 14th) North Alabama finished 15-15 last season and are projected to finish 6th in the ASUN conference.

Southern Indiana: (November 20th) Southern Indiana will come to Mizzou Arena to face the Tigers after going 12-17 last year. This year they are projected to finish 6th in the Ohio Valley Conference.

Tennessee Tech: (November 24th) Mizzou will face Tennessee Tech in its first game at the Daytona Beach Classic. Last season Tennessee Tech won the Ohio Valley conference and went 23-10 overall. They also made the NCAA Tournament where they lost in the first round to Indiana. The Golden Eagles are projected to finish first in the OVC.

Kent State: (November 25th) Will be Mizzou's second game at the Daytona Beach Classic. Kent State finished 21-11 last season and is projected to finish fourth in the MAC conference.

Virginia: (November 30th) Mizzou will head to Charlottesville to face Virginia for its first Power Fivev non-conference game as part of the ACC/SEC Challenge. Last year Virginia went 15-15 and missed the postseason. They are projected to finish 10th in the ACC.

SEMO: (December 2nd) Mizzou will host SEMO for the second year in a row, a team that finished 16-15 last year. SEMO is predicted to finish fifth in the Ohio Valley.

Missouri State: (December 6th) Missouri State will come to Columbia this year after hosting the Tigers last year in Springfield. Last season Missouri State went 20-12 and is predicted to finish fifth in the Missouri Valley conference this season.

Kansas State: (December 9th) Mizzou will play Kansas State in St. Joseph, Missouri. Kansas State finished 19-17 last year and made it to the Super 16 round of the WNIT. The Wildcats are projected to finish fourth in the Big 12.

Illinois: (December 17th) Mizzou will travel to Illinois for the Braggin’ Rights game. Last season Illinois beat the Tigers while managing to go 22-10. The Fighting Illini are predicted to finish fifth in the Big 10.

UMKC: (December 21st) Mizzou will face UMKC in its final non-conference game of the season at Mizzou Arena. Last year UMKC went 9-23 and was picked to finish ninth, last, in the Summit League.