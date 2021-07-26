More on why Jim Sterk is stepping down and why it's not a big shock
Jim Sterk stepped down as the Mizzou Athletic Director on Monday afternoon in news first reported by PowerMizzou.com.
Many Mizzou fans were shocked by the news...but maybe they shouldn't have been. Click here for a little more insight into why Sterk's resignation isn't a huge surprise.
