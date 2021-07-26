 PowerMizzou - More on why Jim Sterk is stepping down and why it's not a big shock
football

More on why Jim Sterk is stepping down and why it's not a big shock

Gabe DeArmond
Publisher
@powermizzoucom
Gabe has covered the Tigers for PowerMizzou.com since August of 2003 and been the site's publisher since 2006.
Jim Sterk stepped down as the Mizzou Athletic Director on Monday afternoon in news first reported by PowerMizzou.com.

Many Mizzou fans were shocked by the news...but maybe they shouldn't have been. Click here for a little more insight into why Sterk's resignation isn't a huge surprise.

