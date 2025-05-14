Nebraska, Texas Tech among the contenders in play with OL Tristan Dare

Take a look at the biggest roster changes the Missouri Tigers will see in Week's 2's rekindling of the Border War.
No. 41 overall recruit Trent Perry dove into the latest changes in his recruitment and what's on the horizon with MOKAN.
Tristan Dare has seen his stock steadily rise since the end of his sophomore season
Class of 2026 tight end PJ MacFarlane will officially visit Missouri on June 20-22.
Missouri Tiger guard Caleb Grill has gotten right to work as he prepares for an opportunity to play professionally.
Take a look at the biggest roster changes the Missouri Tigers will see in Week's 2's rekindling of the Border War.
No. 41 overall recruit Trent Perry dove into the latest changes in his recruitment and what's on the horizon with MOKAN.
Tristan Dare has seen his stock steadily rise since the end of his sophomore season