PowerMizzou.com will profile the 12 transfers to help fans familiarize themselves with them. Next up on our list is Georgia transfer outside linebacker Darris Smith .

In addition to the 21 players the Tigers signed during the Early Signing Period, they've added 12 more via the transfer portal, as they look to build on last year's 11-2 campaign.

Smith brings some championship pedigree to Columbia, winning a national championship with the Bulldogs in 2022 as a freshman.

The former four-star prospect is currently ranked as a three-star transfer and the No. 230 overall player in Rivals' transfer tracker rankings. He appeared in 11 games during that championship season and recorded three tackles before appearing in just five games a year ago, recording three tackles, a tackle for loss and a pass deflection.

The 6-foot-5 and 240-pounder will undergo a slight position change going from outside linebacker to defensive end but schematically it may come as a huge benefit for him with the Tigers trying to re-introduce the "Joker" role in their 4-2-5 defense.

A "Joker" is an EDGE whose primary job is to rush the passer but be capable of going into pass coverage.

According to new EDGE coach Brian Early, Smith has been a joy to coach and has already flashed his freakish athleticism alongside fellow defensive end transfer Zion Young.

"Shout out to (former EDGE) Coach (Kevin) Peoples. He left us in a pretty good situation there with Zion Young and Darris Smith coming in," said Early during a spring ball press conference. "(I've) been really impressed with 一 a lot of times you can get transfers from other Power Five institutions and there's a certain sense of entitlement that they have when they get to your program. I have seen zero of that from either one of those guys. (They're) really humble, willing to learn, they allow me to coach them and they work hard.

"I know you guys aren't in practice very much and haven't seen any of the competitive team stuff that we do. But there are flashes of, 'Oh, wow,' here and there from those guys. And if we can get them to be that person consistently, which I think we can do before we start playing games around here, I think that both of those guys are going to be good players for us in the fall."

Currently, Smith is slotted to be a part of the Tigers two-deep at EDGE alongside Johnny Walker and Young. Also, Joe Moore and Austin Firestone had good spring camps too, according to Early, and Mizzou signed a strong EDGE class headlined by five-star Williams Nwaneri.

So, while there is still another spot at EDGE vacant, keeping his spot in the rotation will be something Smith has to earn everyday with the talent at the position.