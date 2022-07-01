Newcomer Profile: Demariyon Houston

As we continue to count down the days to fall camp, PowerMizzou is going to profile each of those 20 newcomers who have arrived since the end of spring practices in order to help fans get to know all the new faces on the roster. Today, we profile junior college transfer wide receiver Demariyon Houston .

The Missouri football roster in 2022 will look drastically different than a season ago. Eli Drinkwitz and his staff have added a whopping 34 scholarship newcomers to the team since last season ended, thus turning over more than one-third of the roster. Nineteen of those newcomers arrived on campus earlier this month to begin summer conditioning.

As a three-star recruit in the class of 2019, Houston had a long list of interested schools. He ultimately signed with Nebraska, but in two seasons with the Cornhuskers, he never caught a pass. Now, after a detour to junior college, he will hope his second stint in the Power Five is more fruitful.

Houston caught 19 passes for 280 yards and three touchdowns while playing amongst a talented crop of receivers for Hutchinson C.C. last fall. Missouri initially offered him as a member of the class of 2023, and just a couple days after receiving the offer, Houston committed. However, he has since reclassified and arrived in Columbia, and he’ll take the field for the Tigers this fall.

The one thing Houston brings to the Missouri receiving room is speed. As a high school senior, Houston won the Oklahoma state championship in the 100 meters with an electronic time of 10.71 seconds.

While that speed didn’t translate to football success at Nebraska, Houston is now older and more physically mature. This will be his fourth college season. (He has two seasons of eligibility left).

While we don’t envision him contending for a starting role right away, it wouldn’t be a surprise to carve out a niche similar to Boo Smith. The recently-graduated speedster didn’t see the field a ton last season, but when he did he had a knack for making big plays. He turned 10 offensive touches into 199 yards and two touchdowns.