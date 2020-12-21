PowerMizzou - Nick Bolton will skip bowl game, enter NFL Draft

Nick Bolton has played his final game as a Missouri Tiger. The junior linebacker announced on Monday afternoon that he would skip the Tigers' bowl game and enter the 2021 NFL Draft. He is the second Tiger to do so, joining offensive lineman Larry Borom, who made his announcement on Sunday.

The move had been expected for most of the season, if not longer. Bolton entered the year as a pre-season all-SEC player and backed it up on the field. Bolton made 95 tackles, including 55 solo stops, in a season that earned him honors as a finalist for the Butkus Award, given to the nation's top linebacker. Most mock drafts have him listed as a late first round pick in April's draft. Missouri's coaching staff was certainly not caught off guard by the news. Eli Drinkwitz encouraged Bolton to go through senior day ceremonies prior to Mizzou's 50-48 win over Arkansas in week eight of the season in case he chose to leave after this year. "Nick is special, man," Missouri defensive coordinator Ryan Walters said earlier this season. "I'm not at all shocked that he's having the ability to enter the draft after his junior season. In fact, if he were talking about staying I'd probably tell him he's crazy. "He's a pro. He's a superstar."