PowerMizzou - Notebook: Drinkwitz to keep starting QB a secret

Eli Drinkwitz doesn’t yet know who will start behind center for Missouri when the Tigers open the 2020 season on Sept. 26 against Alabama. Even when he does make the decision, don’t expect him to share it. Speaking with reporters following Missouri’s second practice of fall camp on Tuesday, Drinkwitz revealed his plan to keep the Crimson Tide guessing about who will start at quarterback. “We ain’t telling nobody,” Drinkwitz said. “Everybody's gonna have to guess, and it's going to be used as an advantage for us.”

Drinkwitz said there’s no set timetable for identifying a starter. TCU transfer Shawn Robinson, redshirt junior Taylor Powell and true freshman Connor Bazelak are expected to be the main contenders for the job. It’s possible the competition could last past the season-opener. But with fall camp closed to the media, don’t expect any reports about a frontrunner. Drinkwitz views the secrecy as a way to capitalize on all the uncertainty surrounding the Missouri program right now. Never before in his coaching career has he kept the starting quarterback a mystery, but he’s also never taken over a new team in the midst of a global pandemic, or opened the season against Nick Saban and perennial national title contender Alabama. It’s not just the quarterback who Drinkwitz hopes to keep a mystery, either. Since no film exists of this Missouri team running Drinkwitz’s system, there’s no way to know which aspects of Drinkwitz’s past offenses he’ll feature, or which ideas he might adopt from the past stops of his assistants. At the very least, he said, it’ll keep Saban and his well-stocked support staff busy. “The person who’s going to play us first has no idea if they’re going to scout Washington tape, UAB tape, TCU tape, App State tape, NC State tape,” Drinkwitz said. “They don’t know which quarterback to prepare for, whether to watch high school tape from that kid, they don’t know whether to watch the Arkansas game from last year, Georgia game from last year, TCU games from two years ago. “I’m just creating a workload for somebody.”

Players react to schedule reveal

In one of the many oddities about the 2020 offseason, Missouri actually kicked off fall camp without knowing what team it would face to begin the season. The Tigers’ opponents for the upcoming 10-game, conference-only schedule had been revealed, but the order wasn’t decided until Monday. The full schedule can be found here. At least one player, senior defensive tackle Kobie Whiteside, expressed excitement about opening the season against Alabama. The slate doesn’t get much easier from there, as the Tigers face two other top-10 teams from the preseason Amway Coaches’ Poll in the first five weeks — No. 5 LSU and No. 8 Florida — but Whiteside relishes the chance to match up against the best. “I’m really psyched for it,” Whiteside said. “Knowing that I’m about to play some future stars and future NFL guys and I can play against them and try to prove myself with these guys, I’m happy. I’m happy for the competition.” Redshirt junior linebacker Aubrey Miller Jr. also expressed excitement about the schedule, pointing out that it would give him a chance to prove himself in front of a wider audience of scouts and fans after he missed all but one game last season with a leg injury. Don’t take that to mean the team is looking forward, though. Drinkwitz stressed that right now, the focus is not on Alabama, but Missouri. Senior defensive end Chris Turner had a similar message. “Right now we gotta figure who we are as a team before we worry about who we play Week One, or who we play at all this season,” Turner said. Drinkwitz said the team has a long way to go before it can start focusing on the first opponent, even if that opponent is Alabama. His message to players following yesterday’s schedule reveal was that “Mizzou is worried about Mizzou right now.” He said the team will spend 18 or 19 of its allotted 25 fall camp practices — about four weeks — installing its own system before shifting its attention to game-planning for the Crimson Tide. “Mizzou’s got plenty of issues to fix that we've got to work on, and if we start focusing on the Week One opponent right now, we’re going to miss laying the foundation and improving,” Drinkwitz said. “So that’s what we’re focused on. We’ll spend the better part of 18, maybe 19 practices on Mizzou, working on different scenarios, working red zone, four-minute, two-minute, backed up, game ending, before half, last plays of the game, second-to-last plays. All the different scenarios that can come up, we’ll make sure that we run those, make sure that we're ready for those situations, and then once we get to that, we'll get into game week for Week One. But right now our priority is Mizzou."

Pass rush inspiring some optimism

Chris Turner (39) and Tre Williams (93) represent nearly all of Missouri's healthy experience at defensive end. (Jordan Kodner)