Addressing reporters after the team’s practice Tuesday, Missouri head coach Barry Odom joked that he is “behind the times.” Odom pointed to the recent wave of coaches across college football who have either declined to release depth charts in advance of their season-opening games or made their depth charts meaningless by listing so many players as co-starters. The Tigers actually did release a coherent depth chart Tuesday morning. The depth chart, as well as a more broad analysis of it, can be found here. Here are a few notes and quotes from the Missouri coaches and players about some of the key revelations on the depth chart. Six true freshmen listed, but more could shed redshirt Thanks to a new rule passed by the NCAA during the offseason, freshmen can play in up to four games and still redshirt, thus preserving a season of eligibility. As a result, the Missouri coaching staff has the luxury of being able to see how those players handle the gameday experience before deciding whether or not to use their first year of eligibility. That said, the coaching staff won’t be hesitant to limit freshmen who show they can help the team to four games. Odom said he expects the six true freshmen who were listed on the depth chart released Tuesday to contribute all season. Those players were linebacker Nick Bolton, running back Tyler Badie and wide receivers Jalen Knox, Dominic Gicinto, Kam Scott and Khmari Thompson. “If we’ve got those guys that play four games and then they’re helping us win games, we’re not going to pull back and say, well, we’ve got to maintain the integrity of the four-game thing,” Odom said. “We’re just going to keep rolling.”

Freshman running back Tyler Badie has secured the third running back spot and been named a kick returner. Liv Paggiarino/PowerMizzou

More freshmen outside of those six could play all season, too. Odom said there are a few others who the staff wants to get onto the field early in the season to determine whether they can play a substantial role. Defensive ends Jatorian Hansford and Trajan Jeffcoat — two somewhat surprising omissions from the depth chart — fall in this category. Odom said Hansford and Jeffcoat could both contribute this season in specialized roles. “There’s limited things that we’ve asked them to do at this point from a football IQ or knowledge standpoint of the playbook, the total playbook, but what they are asked to do and understand, they’re doing it pretty well right now,” Odom said. High praise for Badie Speaking of true freshmen expected to play this season, Badie has drawn rave reviews since he stepped foot on campus this summer for his speed. Tuesday, quarterback Drew Lock offered Badie perhaps his highest compliment yet when he compared Badie to former Missouri and current Buffalo Bills running back Marcus Murphy. Lock said the comparison extends beyond the fact that Badie will wear No. 6, the same number as Murphy. Badie’s speed and versatility also warrant the comparison. Perhaps most similar of all, Badie has already been tabbed as one of the Tigers’ starting kickoff returners, according to a team spokesperson. Murphy scored three touchdowns on kickoff returns and four on punt returns during his college career. “If there’s a guy wearing 6 who can come in the backfield, go in the slot, get open in the two-minute drill and have no one really be able to cover him in space and do punt return and kick return, that kind of sounds a little Marcus Murphy-ish to me,” Lock said. “If he can be that guy, you’re going to see a lot of good Mizzou teams, including this year and years to come, because that Marcus Murphy player made a big difference in the really good Mizzou teams here.” Oliver seizes starting safety spot. Just a few months after arriving on Missouri’s campus, Oregon transfer Khalil Oliver has worked his way into the starting free safety spot. The Tigers are replacing both starters from a season ago at safety, and defensive coordinator Ryan Walters said Oliver earned the job thanks to his experience and leadership. Walter specifically praised Oliver’s understanding for the game and his ability to impart that understanding to his fellow defensive backs. “He’s been able to be vocal with guys and hold guys accountable and encourage guys to do a little bit extra, and they have,” Walters said. “That group’s been watching a lot more film and meeting with each other. Communication has been great.” Senior Cam Hilton is listed as the other starting safety, but Odom said that “a number of guys” will see playing time at the position. Sophomores Tyree Gillespie and Joshuah Bledsoe will be first in line to do so.

Oregon transfer Khalil Oliver has already climbed to the top of Missouri's depth chart. Liv Paggiarino