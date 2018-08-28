Notes and quotes about Missouri's Week One depth chart
Addressing reporters after the team’s practice Tuesday, Missouri head coach Barry Odom joked that he is “behind the times.” Odom pointed to the recent wave of coaches across college football who have either declined to release depth charts in advance of their season-opening games or made their depth charts meaningless by listing so many players as co-starters.
The Tigers actually did release a coherent depth chart Tuesday morning. The depth chart, as well as a more broad analysis of it, can be found here. Here are a few notes and quotes from the Missouri coaches and players about some of the key revelations on the depth chart.
Six true freshmen listed, but more could shed redshirt
Thanks to a new rule passed by the NCAA during the offseason, freshmen can play in up to four games and still redshirt, thus preserving a season of eligibility. As a result, the Missouri coaching staff has the luxury of being able to see how those players handle the gameday experience before deciding whether or not to use their first year of eligibility.
That said, the coaching staff won’t be hesitant to limit freshmen who show they can help the team to four games. Odom said he expects the six true freshmen who were listed on the depth chart released Tuesday to contribute all season. Those players were linebacker Nick Bolton, running back Tyler Badie and wide receivers Jalen Knox, Dominic Gicinto, Kam Scott and Khmari Thompson.
“If we’ve got those guys that play four games and then they’re helping us win games, we’re not going to pull back and say, well, we’ve got to maintain the integrity of the four-game thing,” Odom said. “We’re just going to keep rolling.”
More freshmen outside of those six could play all season, too. Odom said there are a few others who the staff wants to get onto the field early in the season to determine whether they can play a substantial role. Defensive ends Jatorian Hansford and Trajan Jeffcoat — two somewhat surprising omissions from the depth chart — fall in this category. Odom said Hansford and Jeffcoat could both contribute this season in specialized roles.
“There’s limited things that we’ve asked them to do at this point from a football IQ or knowledge standpoint of the playbook, the total playbook, but what they are asked to do and understand, they’re doing it pretty well right now,” Odom said.
High praise for Badie
Speaking of true freshmen expected to play this season, Badie has drawn rave reviews since he stepped foot on campus this summer for his speed. Tuesday, quarterback Drew Lock offered Badie perhaps his highest compliment yet when he compared Badie to former Missouri and current Buffalo Bills running back Marcus Murphy.
Lock said the comparison extends beyond the fact that Badie will wear No. 6, the same number as Murphy. Badie’s speed and versatility also warrant the comparison. Perhaps most similar of all, Badie has already been tabbed as one of the Tigers’ starting kickoff returners, according to a team spokesperson. Murphy scored three touchdowns on kickoff returns and four on punt returns during his college career.
“If there’s a guy wearing 6 who can come in the backfield, go in the slot, get open in the two-minute drill and have no one really be able to cover him in space and do punt return and kick return, that kind of sounds a little Marcus Murphy-ish to me,” Lock said.
“If he can be that guy, you’re going to see a lot of good Mizzou teams, including this year and years to come, because that Marcus Murphy player made a big difference in the really good Mizzou teams here.”
Oliver seizes starting safety spot.
Just a few months after arriving on Missouri’s campus, Oregon transfer Khalil Oliver has worked his way into the starting free safety spot. The Tigers are replacing both starters from a season ago at safety, and defensive coordinator Ryan Walters said Oliver earned the job thanks to his experience and leadership. Walter specifically praised Oliver’s understanding for the game and his ability to impart that understanding to his fellow defensive backs.
“He’s been able to be vocal with guys and hold guys accountable and encourage guys to do a little bit extra, and they have,” Walters said. “That group’s been watching a lot more film and meeting with each other. Communication has been great.”
Senior Cam Hilton is listed as the other starting safety, but Odom said that “a number of guys” will see playing time at the position. Sophomores Tyree Gillespie and Joshuah Bledsoe will be first in line to do so.
Powell listed as co-backup QB
Since Missouri released its first depth chart of the preseason at SEC Media Days in late July, the four quarterbacks behind Lock have flip-flopped. Initially, sophomore Jack Lowary and junior college transfer Lindsey Scott were listed as the co-backups behind Lock. As of Tuesday, Micah Wilson, who spent last season as the No. 2 quarterback, and redshirt freshman Taylor Powell were both listed in the second spot.
The new depth chart was the first indication since Powell arrived on campus that he might be in the running for the top backup spot. Offensive coordinator Derek Dooley acknowledged that Powell struggled during the first week or so of camp, but since then, Dooley said Powell has shown greater consistency. Lock said Powell’s strength is his knowledge of the offense.
“He’s a real smart guy, knows a lot about the game of football,” Lock said. “... He might come in and be able to pitch some things that I honestly hadn’t even thought about, which helps the quarterback room.”
Barring injury, the Tiger coaching staff surely hopes Lock plays every meaningful snap this season. But Odom said that he wants the backups to get some game experience. Which quarterback gets that experience could depend on the situation.
“Depending on the game situation and where we are in the game and what the score is or isn’t would (determine) kind of who we put in,” Odom said.
Parker staying at tight end for now
Freshman Daniel Parker Jr. wore his third different number since arriving on Missouri’s campus during Tuesday’s practice. The switch signified that the Kansas City native will continue to work with the tight ends, at least for the foreseeable future, according to Odom.
Parker was recruited to Missouri as a defensive end, and he initially wore number 52. About a week ago, he moved to tight end. Parker started on both the offensive and defensive lines for Blue Springs high school. The team switched him to No. 96 when he first made the transition, but Parker recently asked Odom if he could change jersey numbers. He’s now wearing No. 82.
Odom joked about Parker’s desire to change his number, but then praised him for being open to the position change. He also said the staff has been impressed with Parker’s blocking ability, which gives him a better chance to play at tight end this season than along the deep defensive line.
“He’s provided a spark on being able to block at the point of attack at that spot, and with the depth the way that it is on the other side of the ball, I think he helps us quicker at the tight end spot,” Odom said.