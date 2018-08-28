Mizzou released its week one depth chart on Tuesday morning. There weren't a ton of surprises. Take a look at the two-deep entering the season opener against Tennessee-Martin with some of our thoughts below.

Taylor Powell drawing even with Micah Wilson at quarterback was somewhat of a surprise. Coming out of spring, the intel was that Powell was fourth or fifth on the depth chart, but he made up serious ground in fall camp, passing both Jack Lowary and Lindsey Scott Jr. Obviously Drew Lock is going to take every meaningful snap, but look for Wilson and Powell to get some time this weekend because the Tigers have to know what they have in case catastrophe strikes and Lock misses time.

No surprises at at all running back. Larry Rountree III and Damarea Crockett will split most of the carries with Memphis freshman Tyler Badie offering a change of pace. Look for Dawson Downing to potentially get mop-up carries.

Four freshmen are listed on the depth at wide receiver with Dominic Gicinto, Kam Scott and Jalen Knox all making the two deep. Alex Ofodile is in a dead heat with Knox at one receiver spot so that battle will likely be ongoing. Kam Scott making the two-deep indicates he's likely to play beyond the four-game threshold where he could maintain his redshirt.

Tight end was Missouri's most settled position. Albert Okwuegbunam and Kendall Blanton will take almost every meaningful rep. Logan Christopherson and Brendan Scales will likely battle for the third spot, but Daniel Parker Jr. looks like a guy who could be used primarily as a blocker.

The offensive line shakes out as expected with all five starters returning. The only mild surprise might be Samson Bailey making the two-deep at left guard, but the top five will get most of the reps.