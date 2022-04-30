Offense explodes in Mizzou rout of Mississippi State
Missouri could do no wrong on Saturday when the Tigers faced Mississippi State in game two of their weekend series. After a 13-4 loss on Friday, the Tigers bounced back with a resounding 19-8 win. Every player in the Missouri starting lineup registered a hit, run and RBI en route to the Tigers setting a new school record for runs in SEC play.
“We’re a good team when we work it one through nine,” head coach Steve Bieser said. “We have to stay focused and do our job.”
Torin Montgomery and Ross Lovish had three hits each, with Lovich hitting two home-runs on the day. Fox Leum belted a grand slam in the first inning and Josh Day went 2-4 with three RBI. Spencer Miles earned the win for Mizzou, his first in SEC play this season. Austin Marozas was credited with a 4-inning save for the Tigers.
Preston Johnson took the mound for Mississippi State and was credited with the loss. The strikeout leader in SEC play struck out 10 Missouri batters, but he allowed nine runs in four innings. RJ Yeager was 2-5 with a home run and Lane Forsyth also had a solid day for the Bulldogs with two hits in four at-bats. None of it was nearly enough to overcome the Missouri offense with the wind whipping out at Simmons Field.
“We try to keep our confidence up no matter what,” Day said. “We had a good scouting report. We had a better day at the plate.”
Mississippi State started the game well, loading the bases on Miles immediately. Miles battled back and limited the punishment to two runs. Missouri responded promptly with a grand slam from Leum after Johnson loaded the bases with a walk and two hit batters.
The teams traded runs back and forth through the first five innings. In the bottom of the sixth, however, the Tigers distanced themselves from the Bulldogs. They entered the frame with a 10-6 lead but everyone on Mizzou contributed to a monster nine-run inning that provided enough insurance for the rest of the game.
Mississippi State earned two runs back in the top of the ninth, but it wasn't nearly enough. Mizzou took the game two win 19-8 and is now focused on a crucial third game on Sunday.
“We’ve proven that we can do it and that we can hang the best of them, but now it's time to show it,” Lovich said. “Tomorrow is the day to show it.”
Missouri now sits at 6-14 in SEC play this season. However, they are right on the heels of Kentucky (6-13), and Florida (7-12). Missouri has the tiebreaker over Kentucky but still is yet to play the Gators. With remaining series against Ole Miss, Florida, and Georgia, the Tigers will need every win they can get and then some. Their last chance run at an SEC tournament spot will continue on Sunday at 2 p.m. in the series rubber match with Mississippi State.
