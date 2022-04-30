Offense explodes in Mizzou rout of Mississippi State

Missouri could do no wrong on Saturday when the Tigers faced Mississippi State in game two of their weekend series. After a 13-4 loss on Friday, the Tigers bounced back with a resounding 19-8 win. Every player in the Missouri starting lineup registered a hit, run and RBI en route to the Tigers setting a new school record for runs in SEC play.

“We’re a good team when we work it one through nine,” head coach Steve Bieser said. “We have to stay focused and do our job.”

Torin Montgomery and Ross Lovish had three hits each, with Lovich hitting two home-runs on the day. Fox Leum belted a grand slam in the first inning and Josh Day went 2-4 with three RBI. Spencer Miles earned the win for Mizzou, his first in SEC play this season. Austin Marozas was credited with a 4-inning save for the Tigers.

Preston Johnson took the mound for Mississippi State and was credited with the loss. The strikeout leader in SEC play struck out 10 Missouri batters, but he allowed nine runs in four innings. RJ Yeager was 2-5 with a home run and Lane Forsyth also had a solid day for the Bulldogs with two hits in four at-bats. None of it was nearly enough to overcome the Missouri offense with the wind whipping out at Simmons Field.

“We try to keep our confidence up no matter what,” Day said. “We had a good scouting report. We had a better day at the plate.”