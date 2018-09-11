Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-11 08:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Okpala taking time with the recruiting process

Sean Williams • PowerMizzou.com
@SeanW_Rivals
Recruiting Editor
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Ladue (Mo.) Horton Watkins defensive end Moses Okpala is one of the more intriguing prospects in the St. Louis area, who currently has 11 power five offers. Okpala is a raw talent, but college coac...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}