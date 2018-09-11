Okpala taking time with the recruiting process
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Ladue (Mo.) Horton Watkins defensive end Moses Okpala is one of the more intriguing prospects in the St. Louis area, who currently has 11 power five offers. Okpala is a raw talent, but college coac...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news