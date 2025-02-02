Josh Gray is focusing on culture

To join the MizzouToday community click here for our sign up page and get either a month-to-month subscription or save some cash with a year-long sign up.
Graduate center Josh Gray came to Columbia with a lot of experience.
After starting his career at LSU, he spent three years at South Carolina, but in less than one year with the Missouri Tigers, he said he’s got one regret about his path.
“I wish I was here two years ago,” Gray said. “... Just, like, the environment that I’m in now is such a different environment than, you know, what I’m used to.”
Gray said it took some time to adjust to the culture coach Dennis Gates has built within the program across the past three years, which left Gray with one more wish.
“I wish I had more time,” he said.
Gray came in and was a full-time starter to kick off the season, marking the second time in his career the 7-foot center was a regular in the starting lineup.
But even as the SEC elder statesman with four years of experience in the conference on a team comprised of mostly players without a single full year in the league, Gray had a lot to learn, and he said Gates has been pushing him from Day 1.
“He’s always challenged me to use my voice, talk on the court, sometimes even defensively when I’m doing the right things, the fact that I’m not talking right and I’m being silent hinders the team,” Gray said. “Because you can’t really expect everyone to, you know, know what I’m thinking or make it as seamless as I make it sometimes.”
And that talk has helped Gray take on a leadership role within the team, especially helping develop the two freshmen 7-footers Gates was able to bring to Columbia this season.
After the Tigers lost on the road at Texas, ending a four-game winning streak in conference play, one of those young centers, Peyton Marshall, was the first player to speak up in the locker room about staying together.
“It’s a testament to, you know, the environment that Mizzou brings,” Gray said of Marshall’s statement. “You know, I remember being a freshman all those years ago, I wouldn’t even think of saying that, expressing my feelings like that after a loss. To have that comfortability, the togetherness as a team, to understand and listen to each other. This means a lot to them.”
That togetherness has helped as Gray has transitioned back to a role coming off the bench and bringing a defensive spark to the Tigers.
In his first two games coming off the bench, Gray posted his two best rebounding performances with 10 rebounds in 16 minutes against LSU and 11 rebounds in 19 minutes against Vanderbilt. Then he added his first double-double in more than two years with 10 points and 11 rebounds against Mississippi State on Saturday.
But his role has continued to dwindle as the Tigers have gone to more versatile rotations through SEC play.
“When I come in to the game, just bring a lot of energy,” Gray said of his focus as a bench player. “Can’t come off the bench and just be, just be silent and not bring any energy at all. So, you know, that’s what I’m thinking those first two, three minutes while I’m sitting. Just focus on getting out there, making an impact, especially on the defensive end.”
And the defensive impact has been one Gates has focused on as he has repeatedly said Gray should be an All-SEC defender. But along with that call has come a strange one from Gates, as the coach has said he doesn’t care if Gray scores a single point as long as he grabs rebounds and impacts the defense.
Has a coach ever said that to Gray before?
“Not really at all,” Gray said. “Mostly, you know, when you play a big role, when you start, you’re expected to score and stuff like that. But you know, it’s all the flow of the game, right? I don’t ever try to force anything. … Maybe I could be a little bit more aggressive on the offensive rebound, just instead of automatically looking out for shooters, but we got great shooters, so that’s why I do it most of the time.”
But with the changes in focus for Gray on the court has come some off the court as well.
He’s talked before about enjoying his privacy, usually spending time by himself when he’s away from the team. But he said the culture change at Mizzou has helped bring Gray out of his shell.
“I do like my privacy,” Gray said. “But this is a family and that’s just … I didn’t really have, like, a family vibe, like a real-world family vibe when it comes to the coaching staff all the way down to the players. It’s a real tight group here. So now that I have that, it’s like, kind of, trying to adjust to letting my guard down a little bit. Trusting people more and all that stuff.”
