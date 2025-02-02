Josh Gray is focusing on culture

Graduate center Josh Gray came to Columbia with a lot of experience.

After starting his career at LSU, he spent three years at South Carolina, but in less than one year with the Missouri Tigers, he said he’s got one regret about his path.

“I wish I was here two years ago,” Gray said. “... Just, like, the environment that I’m in now is such a different environment than, you know, what I’m used to.”

Gray said it took some time to adjust to the culture coach Dennis Gates has built within the program across the past three years, which left Gray with one more wish.

“I wish I had more time,” he said.

Gray came in and was a full-time starter to kick off the season, marking the second time in his career the 7-foot center was a regular in the starting lineup.

But even as the SEC elder statesman with four years of experience in the conference on a team comprised of mostly players without a single full year in the league, Gray had a lot to learn, and he said Gates has been pushing him from Day 1.

“He’s always challenged me to use my voice, talk on the court, sometimes even defensively when I’m doing the right things, the fact that I’m not talking right and I’m being silent hinders the team,” Gray said. “Because you can’t really expect everyone to, you know, know what I’m thinking or make it as seamless as I make it sometimes.”

And that talk has helped Gray take on a leadership role within the team, especially helping develop the two freshmen 7-footers Gates was able to bring to Columbia this season.

After the Tigers lost on the road at Texas, ending a four-game winning streak in conference play, one of those young centers, Peyton Marshall, was the first player to speak up in the locker room about staying together.

“It’s a testament to, you know, the environment that Mizzou brings,” Gray said of Marshall’s statement. “You know, I remember being a freshman all those years ago, I wouldn’t even think of saying that, expressing my feelings like that after a loss. To have that comfortability, the togetherness as a team, to understand and listen to each other. This means a lot to them.”

That togetherness has helped as Gray has transitioned back to a role coming off the bench and bringing a defensive spark to the Tigers.