OL Curtis Peagler commits, signs with Mizzou

Curtis Peagler signed Wednesday morning with Mizzou. Peagler, who didn't have any other known offers from Power Five schools, visited Missouri over the weekend. The staff apparently liked what it saw from the 6-foot-5, 340-pound prospect enough to extend an offer. Now, Peagler is a member of the Tigers' class.

On National Signing Day morning, Eli Drinkwitz and Missouri squeezed one more surprise addition into the Tigers' 2022 signing class.

Peagler wasn't the only recent visitor to land a surprise offer from Missouri and jump on it. Linebacker Carmycah Glass also visited campus over the weekend and committed to the Tigers on Sunday. Glass will also sign on Wednesday.

Peagler is the fourth high school prospect and sixth total offensive lineman to sign with Missouri in its 2022 class. Four-star lineman Deshawn Woods is also currently committed to the Tigers, but he is not expected to sign due to academic questions. Other additions to the class on the offensive line include Armand Membou, Tristan Wilson and Valen Erickson.

Peagler marks the 27th overall member of Missouri's signing class and the 17th from the high school ranks. We will have more on Peagler as we can get it.

Eli Drinkwitz will meet with the media at 11:00 on Wednesday morning.