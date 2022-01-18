OL Dylan Spencer returning to Missouri
The first day of the spring semester saw seven new Missouri football players enroll in classes. One of them came as a surprise.
Offensive lineman Dylan Spencer has transferred back to Missouri, the team announced on Twitter. Spencer signed with the Tigers in the 2020 class. He appeared in two games as a true freshman, including starting at guard against Florida, before transferring to Jackson State.
Spencer did not play for Jackson State. He left the program and re-entered his name into the transfer portal on Sept. 13. Now, the Mississippi native is back in Missouri. Missouri's online directory shows Spencer as enrolled.
Spencer will have all four seasons of eligibility remaining. He may have to sit out the 2022 season because the move represents his second transfer.
Spencer is the seventh addition to Missouri's roster via the transfer portal since the end of the 2021 season. He's the second offensive lineman, joining former Buffalo center Bence Polgar. Whenever Spencer is eligible to return to the field, he figures to join a crowded competition on the interior of the offensive line.
Earlier Tuesday, Missouri officially announced the addition of another transfer, former Stanford running back and Columbia native Nathaniel Peat. The other transfer players who began classes at Missouri Tuesday are former Clemson safety Joseph Charleston, former Oklahoma State defensive tackle Jayden Jernigan, former Texas A&M defensive back Dreyden Norwood and former North Carolina defensive end Tyrone Hopper.
Spencer is the 22nd total player to sign with Missouri in its 2022 recruiting class. The Tigers currently have one unsigned but committed player in four-star offensive lineman Deshawn Woods.
Six signees from the high school ranks also enrolled at Missouri on Tuesday: wide receivers Luther Burden and Mekhi Miller, offensive lineman Armand Membou, tight end Max Whisner, defensive back Marcus Scott and linebacker Xavier Simmons.
