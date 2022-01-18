OL Dylan Spencer returning to Missouri

The first day of the spring semester saw seven new Missouri football players enroll in classes. One of them came as a surprise. Offensive lineman Dylan Spencer has transferred back to Missouri, the team announced on Twitter. Spencer signed with the Tigers in the 2020 class. He appeared in two games as a true freshman, including starting at guard against Florida, before transferring to Jackson State. Spencer did not play for Jackson State. He left the program and re-entered his name into the transfer portal on Sept. 13. Now, the Mississippi native is back in Missouri. Missouri's online directory shows Spencer as enrolled.

Former Missouri offensive lineman Dylan Spencer (70) will transfer back to the Tigers after spending last season at Jackson State. (Mizzou Athletics)