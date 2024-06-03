PowerMizzou will make a position-by-position comparison. Next up, is the offensive linemen. We'll do just the top six scholarship players on the depth chart for this group.

Spring ball and the spring transfer portal are long behind us, which means Missouri's roster is taking more of a definitive shape. So now is as good a time as any, to compare the 2023 team to this year's team.

Marcus Bryant was one of the best transfer players available in the portal. The 2023 All-American Athletic Conference first-team selection had a PFF College pass-blocking grade of 74.6 and a run-blocking grade of 61.7. He allowed 21 pressures, two quarterback hits and only one sack in 2023, and is the No. 130 overall player in the Rival’s transfer tracker.

While that's great, Javon Foster was an All-American last year and one of two tackles in the FBS to record run and pass blocking grades north of 80. The other player was Joe Alt who was drafted fifth overall by the Los Angeles Chargers.

Bryant (on paper) is a great replacement for Foster but it’ll be very hard to beat out the season Foster had.

Xavier Delgado had the best year of his career this past season, recording the ninth-best offensive grade on the team. He had a run-blocking grade of 70.6 and a pass-blocking grade of 67.8. He allowed 17 pressures, four quarterback hits and a sack. He also had four penalties.

It was a solid season but Cayden Green as a true freshman at Oklahoma, allowed 12 pressures, a quarterback hit and five penalties. He had a 71.4 pass-blocking grade and a 49.8 run-blocking grade.

Green is a better run blocker than his grade indicates and is has a higher upside than Delgado.

Like Delgado, Connor Tollison had the best year of his career. He showed more confidence than in the prior year and held up well blocking. He had a run-blocking grade of 80.4 and a pass-blocking grade of 64.8. He allowed 15 pressures, two sacks and twice penalties.

His main issue last year was some poor snaps. That's something that can be fixed and improved in fall camp.

Cam'Ron Johnson struggled in the first half of the season. Through the first seven games, he led the country in penalties with nine. Also, he was benched in Week 3 for the Kansas State game, although he'd still play 34 snaps in relief due to injury.

In the second half of the season, he became a more consistent and efficient blocker and had just two penalties.

If Johnson can have a 2024 campaign like the second half of his 2023 season then it will be a far and away better season.