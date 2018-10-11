Podcast: Episode 238
This week on the podcast, we talk to Associated Press national college football writer Ralph Russo and preview the Alabama Crimson Tide with Tony Tsoukalas of BamaInsider.com.
Click on your player of choice below to listen to this week's episode.
