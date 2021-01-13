PowerMizzou - Position Reset: Running back

The first Missouri football season of the Eli Drinkwitz era showed both plenty of reasons for optimism as well as room for improvement. The Tigers finished a 10-game, all-SEC schedule with a record of 5-5, including an upset of defending national champion LSU and at one point cracking the College Football Playoff rankings at No. 25. However, the team also dropped its final two games of the season and saw an average margin of defeat of 24 points in its five losses. In this series, we will go position by position to break down Missouri's performance in 2020 and look ahead to spring football practices, which should start in March and kick off preparation for the 2021 season. Last week, we examined the quarterback situation. Today, we shift our attention to the running backs.

After the departure of Larry Rountree III, Tyler Badie could have a chance to be Missouri's featured back. (Denny Medley/USA Today)

2020 Recap

Senior tailback Larry Rountree III finished his impressive Missouri career with perhaps his best season. Rountree rushed for 972 yards and 14 touchdowns in 10 games. He almost certainly would have reached 1,000 yards for the second time in his college career had the Tigers played a bowl game. He finished the year ranked second all-time among Missouri players in both rushing yards and touchdowns and first among Tiger running backs, trailing only Brad Smith. The Tigers leaned on Rountree more than any other skill position player in 2020. He rushed the ball 209 times; the next-closest player, Tyler Badie, had 48 carries. His 1,072 scrimmage yards nearly doubled that of Badie, who finished second on the team with 575, and his 14 touchdowns were eight more than the next-highest finisher. Badie, as usual, showed impressive flashes as both a runner and a receiver — he had a 39-yard catch in Missouri's win over LSU and scored two touchdowns of more than 25 yards against Arkansas — but with Rountree set to depart for the NFL, it's fair to question how much of his load Badie can carry. The one area that Badie excels, which could continue to be a bigger part of the offense under Drinkwitz, is running routes out of the backfield. Rountree and Badie combined to catch 43 passes this season. Last year, which saw Mizzou play two more games, the duo combined for 45 catches. In 2018, the trio Rountree, Badie and Damarea Crockett combined for 38. Badie turned his 28 catches in 2020 into 333 yards and two touchdowns, tied for the most on the team.

2021 Outlook