{{ timeAgo('2018-11-23 18:29:40 -0600') }} football

Post-Game Video: Arkansas

Gabe DeArmond • PowerMizzou.com
@GabeDeArmond
Publisher
Gabe has covered the Tigers for PowerMizzou.com since August of 2003 and been the site's publisher since 2006.
Hear from Drew Lock, Barry Odom, Emanuel Hall and Terry Beckner Jr. after Missouri's 38-0 win over Arkansas.

