Sophomore Jatorian Hansford could be poised for a breakout season at defensive end. Jordan Kodner

1. Trajan Jeffcoat, So./Chris Turner Jr. 2. Akial Byers, Jr./Jatorian Hansford, So.



Missouri’s biggest position of need on the defensive side of the ball got a bit more dire during the offseason, when starting defensive end Tre Williams was arrested on suspicion of assault. Williams is still suspended indefinitely, but at this point a return to the roster does not appear likely. However, indications from the coaching staff have been that the remaining players at defensive end are showing signs of promise. If Missouri is able to rediscover its pass rush in 2019, the sophomore tandem of Trajan Jeffcoat and Jatorian Hansford will likely be the reason why. Both players were thrust into the fire as true freshmen, and neither appeared quite ready for the jump from high school football to the SEC. However, both possess high ceilings due to their size and athleticism, and both drew praise from the coaching staff during spring practices. Meanwhile, Chris Turner has elicited praise throughout the offseason as well. Turner played in all 13 games a season ago and recorded just two sacks. Akial Byers is the Swiss Army Knife of the group, as he will likely line up at defensive end on first and second downs and slide to tackle on third downs. Byers saw his role increase as last season progressed, and while he may not have the explosiveness of an elite edge rusher, he was a big part of Missouri’s success against the run a season ago.

The two sophomores, Jeffcoat and Hansford, are going to play larger roles this season, and not just out of necessity. Hansford has reportedly “turned the corner,” while Jeffcoat is starting to understand the defense better, allowing him to play faster on the field. Both players suited up with the Black team, the first- and second-team units, for the spring game, and Jeffcoat started. If they are able to generate consistent pressure on opposing quarterbacks this season, Missouri’s entire defense will benefit.

Trajan Jeffcoat could start at defensive end this season. Jordan Kodner

There could be more help on the way for Missouri’s pass rush in the form of junior college product Sci Martin. Martin committed to LSU over the likes of Alabama, Oklahoma and Florida State out of high school, but he ended up at East Mississippi Community College. Missouri nabbed Martin late in the last recruiting cycle, and the coaching staff seems to believe he could make a quick impact due to his talent and experience. However, it remains to be seen how quickly Martin can grasp the Tiger defense and earn a role for himself.

