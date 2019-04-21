Missouri concluded its spring football practices with the Black and Gold game last Saturday. Before settling in for the summer and shifting our focus forward to fall camp, we will take a look back at what we learned during the spring for each position group, as well as where the depth chart currently stands. Today, we transition to the defensive side of the ball and take a look at the defensive tackles.

Missouri lost both of its starters from the interior of last season’s defensive line. However, at least at the top of the depth chart, there might not be much drop-off. Coaches have raved about junior Jordan Elliott throughout the offseason. The Texas transfer saw his productivity increase as last season progressed, and he has trimmed some weight and added some burst during the offseason. Head coach Barry Odom made the bold proclamation that Elliott, who tallied eight tackles for loss and three sacks last year, could go down as the best defensive tackle to ever play at Missouri.

Elliott will be complimented by Kobie Whiteside, who performed well in limited playing time a season ago, and Markell Utsey. Whiteside battled an injury for part of last season but recorded eight tackles and a sack on the year. Utsey played sparingly, but after a solid offseason, he has worked his way into contention for regular playing time. In addition, Akial Byers, who is listed as a defensive end, will supplement the depth of the tackle group by lining up on the interior of the line from time to time.

The big question the position group must still answer is depth. There is some talent behind Elliott, Whiteside and Utsey, but it’s mostly unproven. Chris Daniels, like Elliott, started his college career at Texas. After going the junior college route, Daniels brings some experience to the group, but he spent part of the offseason rehabbing an injury and he likely needs to lose a bit of weight to contribute this year. Another junior college product, Antar Thompson, played mostly on the scout team a year ago, but it’s possible he finally breaks through and earns meaningful playing time this season. Finally, true freshman Darius Robinson has the frame of a dominant defensive lineman and he participated in spring practices, which should give him a jump on adjusting to college ball, but he still needs to add some size, so it might be unrealistic to expect him to contribute so soon.