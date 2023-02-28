Every week the PowerMizzou.com staff will go live to talk Tiger sports with you and answer your questions. This week, Drew King and Gabe DeArmond talk Tiger hoops as the Tigers head into the final two games of the regular season and postseason play.. Join us live at a special time at 2:30 on Tuesday afternoon.

At the conclusion of the show each week, we will publish an audio only version. Listen to the podcast below or subscribe wherever you get your podcasts.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGlmcmFtZSB3aWR0aD0iMTAwJSIgaGVpZ2h0PSIxNjYiIHNjcm9sbGluZz0i bm8iIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPSJubyIgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3cuc291bmRjbG91 ZC5jb20vcGxheWVyLz91cmw9aHR0cHMlM0EvL2FwaS5zb3VuZGNsb3VkLmNv bS90cmFja3MvMTQ1ODI4MjAzNyZhbXA7Y29sb3I9ZmY1NTAwJmFtcDthdXRv X3BsYXk9ZmFsc2UmYW1wO2hpZGVfcmVsYXRlZD1mYWxzZSZhbXA7c2hvd19j b21tZW50cz10cnVlJmFtcDtzaG93X3VzZXI9dHJ1ZSZhbXA7c2hvd19yZXBv c3RzPWZhbHNlIj48L2lmcmFtZT4KPGJyPgoK

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGlmcmFtZSBhbGxvd3RyYW5zcGFyZW5jeT0idHJ1ZSIgaGVpZ2h0PSIzMDAi IHdpZHRoPSIxMDAlIiBzdHlsZT0iYm9yZGVyOiBub25lOyBtaW4td2lkdGg6 IG1pbigxMDAlLCA0MzBweCk7IiBzY3JvbGxpbmc9Im5vIiBkYXRhLW5hbWU9 InBiLWlmcmFtZS1wbGF5ZXIiIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly93d3cucG9kYmVhbi5j b20vcGxheWVyLXYyLz9pPWV4OGt1LTEzYTNkMTEmc3F1YXJlPTEmc2hhcmU9 MSZkb3dubG9hZD0xJmZvbnRzPUFyaWFsJnNraW49MSZmb250LWNvbG9yPWF1 dG8mcnRsPTAmbG9nb19saW5rPWVwaXNvZGVfcGFnZSZidG4tc2tpbj03JnNp emU9MzAwIiBhbGxvd2Z1bGxzY3JlZW49IiI+PC9pZnJhbWU+Cjxicj4KCg==

