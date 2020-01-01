According to a report from Pete Thamel of Yahoo! Sports , Eli Drinkwitz has added another member to his coaching staff at Missouri.

Source: Missouri is hiring former Washington assistant Bush Hamdan as an assistant coach. Hamdan and Eliah Drinkwitz worked together at Arkansas State.

There has been no confirmation from Missouri on the hire, but Hamdan's addition would leave just one vacancy on Drinkwitz's staff. Here is a rundown of the coaches so far. Most of the specific duties have not been announced:

Hamdan has spent the last two seasons as the offensive coordinator, quarterbacks coach and specials teams coach at Washington. Chris Petersen retired as Washington's head coach after the season. Defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake was immediately named Petersen's replacement and did not retain Hamdan on the Huskies' staff.

Hamdan would be the ninth assistant hired, which means there is one more spot available. He began his coaching career in 2009 as a student assistant at Colorado. From there he was an offensive intern at Maryland, tight ends coach at Sacramento State, wide receivers coach at Florida, co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Arkansas State and offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Davidson.

Hamdan got to Washington in 2015 as a quality control assistant. He was the passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach the following season before spending 2017 as the quarterbacks coach for the Atlanta Falcons. He returned to Seattle to join Petersen's staff prior to 2018.

The year Hamdan spent at Arkansas State is the connection to Mizzou. His co-offensive coordinator that year was Drinkwitz.

Prior to his coaching career, Hamdan plalyed quarterback at Boise State, earning three letters under Petersen from 2006-08.