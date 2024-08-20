In this series, we’ll take a look at each of Mizzou’s returners this year, what worked for them during the 2023-24 season and what each of them can improve on. We continue the series with senior guard Tamar Bates .

Bates was the crown jewel of Missouri’s 2023 transfer class. He’d been stashed on Indiana’s bench through his first two years of college, backing up upperclassmen admirably as an efficient scorer. The Kansas City, Kan. native made the move to join the Tigers to be closer to his family, but also for the chance to gain a bigger role.

Head coach Dennis Gates brought Bates off the bench through the first seven games of last season, and the 6-foot-5 guard struggled to make an impact at first — after opening the year with an 18-point performance in a win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Bates averaged just 5.5 points per game over the next six outings, including a season-low two points in eight minutes against Loyola (MD) in which he was benched early in the second half.

Gates inserted Bates into the starting lineup in the next game on the road against Pitt on Nov. 28. Bates responded with a 12-point outing in a 71-64 win. He remained in the starting five for the rest of the season, partially due to graduate senior wings Caleb Grill and John Tonje suffering season-ending injuries, but also because Bates proved he belonged, scoring double-digit points in all but three games for the rest of the year.

The already-good shot efficiency he exhibited at Indiana improved at Mizzou — Bates was two missed 3-pointers away from becoming a member of the 50/40/90 club and ranked 155th in the nation with a 60.5 true shooting percentage according to KenPom. As the team entered SEC play, Bates had asserted himself as the black and gold’s clear-cut No. 2 option behind only graduate senior guard Sean East II. Some of his best work came in the mid-range, where Bates shot a red-hot 57.8% according to CBB Analytics. He also went nearly a month without missing a free throw, going 36-36 between Jan. 9 and Feb. 3 and finishing the year as the No. 7 most accurate player at the line in NCAA Division I.

Bates’ development wasn’t enough to help Missouri avoid going winless in conference play. But many of the games the team was competitive in could’ve been much worse without Bates’ presence.