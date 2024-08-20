PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1IWDVFRTBKQjlTJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUhYNUVFMEpCOVMnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1IWDVFRTBKQjlTJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago basketball Edit

Returning Tigers: Tamar Bates

Drew King • PowerMizzou
Basketball Writer
@drewking0222
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

In this series, we’ll take a look at each of Mizzou’s returners this year, what worked for them during the 2023-24 season and what each of them can improve on. We continue the series with senior guard Tamar Bates.

Advertisement

2023-24 STATS

13.5 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 1.3 apg, 0.2 bpg, 0.8 spg

49.5 FG%, 38.5 3PT%, 92.6 FT%

BEST GAME: VS. FLORIDA, JAN. 20

36 points (13-21 FG, 1-4 3PT, 9-9 FT), 1 rebound

WHAT WENT WELL

Bates was the crown jewel of Missouri’s 2023 transfer class. He’d been stashed on Indiana’s bench through his first two years of college, backing up upperclassmen admirably as an efficient scorer. The Kansas City, Kan. native made the move to join the Tigers to be closer to his family, but also for the chance to gain a bigger role.

Head coach Dennis Gates brought Bates off the bench through the first seven games of last season, and the 6-foot-5 guard struggled to make an impact at first — after opening the year with an 18-point performance in a win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Bates averaged just 5.5 points per game over the next six outings, including a season-low two points in eight minutes against Loyola (MD) in which he was benched early in the second half.

Gates inserted Bates into the starting lineup in the next game on the road against Pitt on Nov. 28. Bates responded with a 12-point outing in a 71-64 win. He remained in the starting five for the rest of the season, partially due to graduate senior wings Caleb Grill and John Tonje suffering season-ending injuries, but also because Bates proved he belonged, scoring double-digit points in all but three games for the rest of the year.

The already-good shot efficiency he exhibited at Indiana improved at Mizzou — Bates was two missed 3-pointers away from becoming a member of the 50/40/90 club and ranked 155th in the nation with a 60.5 true shooting percentage according to KenPom. As the team entered SEC play, Bates had asserted himself as the black and gold’s clear-cut No. 2 option behind only graduate senior guard Sean East II. Some of his best work came in the mid-range, where Bates shot a red-hot 57.8% according to CBB Analytics. He also went nearly a month without missing a free throw, going 36-36 between Jan. 9 and Feb. 3 and finishing the year as the No. 7 most accurate player at the line in NCAA Division I.

Bates’ development wasn’t enough to help Missouri avoid going winless in conference play. But many of the games the team was competitive in could’ve been much worse without Bates’ presence.

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4uPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS90YmF0ZXNfMTE/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QHRiYXRlc18xMTwvYT4gZG9pbmcgd2hh dCBoZSBkb2VzIGJlc3Q8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hh c2h0YWcvTUlaP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4j TUlaPC9hPiDwn5CvIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9IWGdwMVh6NXVO Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vSFhncDFYejV1TjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBN aXp6b3UgSG9vcHMgKEBNaXp6b3VIb29wcykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9NaXp6b3VIb29wcy9zdGF0dXMvMTc1NTQxOTkzMDYxMzEz MzczOD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5GZWJydWFyeSA4LCAyMDI0PC9h PjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxh dGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgi Pjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgaHVzdGxlIGZyb20gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS90YmF0ZXNfMTE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QHRiYXRlc18x MTwvYT4gZXh0ZW5kcyB0aGUgTWl6em91IGxlYWQhPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL01JWj9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I01JWjwvYT4g8J+QryA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3QuY28vWlFpREtVNktRMSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1pRaURLVTZLUTE8 L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTWl6em91IEhvb3BzIChATWl6em91SG9vcHMpIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTWl6em91SG9vcHMvc3RhdHVz LzE3NjAxMTM5NTk2OTU0MjU4NjM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RmVi cnVhcnkgMjEsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5j IHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpz IiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

WHAT CAN IMPROVE

While Bates made big strides as a contributor during his junior year, he still displayed a few holes in his game.

The guard had a hard time finishing around the rim all season. Bates made a below-average 53.1% of his looks in the paint despite more than half of his field goal attempts coming from the lane. And while he routinely made opponents pay at the line when he drew contact, Bates often didn’t draw enough fouls for his free throw accuracy to make too much of a difference, averaging just 3.0 foul shots per game.

Low volume also minimized Bates’ impact from deep. While he showed some ability to create shots off the bounce, he was more effective shooter off the catch — Bates made 43.2% of his triples in the corner, but was just 32.6% above the break despite a fairly even split in attempts from both areas. He looked like a potential All-SEC selection through the first half of the league schedule, putting 19.8 points per game through the first 10 games, but hit a wall as opposing defenses began to key in on him more through the final nine games of the year, averaging just 11.7 points.

Bates will need to upgrade other areas of his game to become a more well-rounded player as well. He was decent as a rebounder and defender, but rarely had standout games pulling down boards or locking down opponents. He also one of just three players in the rotation a negative assist-to-turnover ratio — the other two players, Aidan Shaw and Jordan Butler, are both forwards who didn’t have the ball in their hands much.

Still, Bates is a proven, quality player and the most productive among all of MU’s returners. He’ll be leaned on heavily again this year.

READ THE REST OF THE RETURNING TIGERS SERIES

Aidan Shaw

Anthony Robinson II

Trent Pierce

Caleb Grill

Stay up to date on all the Mizzou news with your premium subscription

Talk about this story and more in The Tigers' Lair

Make sure you're caught up on all the Tiger news and headlines

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for video and live streaming coverage

Follow our entire staff on Twitter

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMTkiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL21pc3NvdXJpLnJpdmFscy5j b20vbmV3cy9yZXR1cm5pbmctdGlnZXJzLXRhbWFyLWJhdGVzIiwKICAgIGNz X2ZwaWQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGl0OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3Nf ZnBkbTogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZHQ6ICcqbnVsbCcKICB9KTsKICAo ZnVuY3Rpb24oKSB7CiAgICB2YXIgcyA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1l bnQoInNjcmlwdCIpLCBlbCA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdO YW1lKCJzY3JpcHQiKVswXTsgcy5hc3luYyA9IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBsb2Fk aW5nIHRoZSBldmVyZ3JlZW4gdmVyc2lvbiBvZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdh eXMgaGF2ZSB0aGUgbGFzdCB2ZXJzaW9uCiAgICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRwczov L3MueWltZy5jb20vY3gvdnptL2NzLmpzIjsKICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5vZGUu aW5zZXJ0QmVmb3JlKHMsIGVsKTsKICB9KSgpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxub3Nj cmlwdD4KICA8aW1nIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJj aC5jb20vcD9jMT0yJmMyPTcyNDE0NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZtaXNz b3VyaS5yaXZhbHMuY29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRnJldHVybmluZy10aWdlcnMtdGFt YXItYmF0ZXMmYzU9MjAyMjczMzExOSZjdj0yLjAmY2o9MSZjc191Y2ZyPTAi IC8+Cjwvbm9zY3JpcHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5kIGNvbVNjb3JlIFRhZyAtLT4KCgo=