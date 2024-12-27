Reviewing Mizzou's portal class so far

We’ve reached the final couple of days of portal season and things have slowed down a good bit. There’s still the CFP team transfers to come and many players already in the portal don’t have their new homes yet, but it feels like a good time to look at what the Tigers have added thus far.

Quarterback

The most important addition of portal season, whether he’s the best player in the group or not, has to be the expected next Tiger starting quarterback.

The Tigers got Beau Pribula from Penn State to open Christmas week.

As Brady Cook plays his final game as a Tiger on Monday, Mizzou brought in the expected replacement for the next two seasons to bridge to hopeful quarterback of the future Matt Zollers.

Eli Drinkwitz will still have his competition in spring camp to see if Sam Horn or Drew Pyne can win the job, but with the reports of the NIL amount paid to Pribula, I expect him to start the running pretty far in the lead.

Here is my deep dive on Pribula.

Running back

The Tigers didn’t start portal season expecting to need a new body in the backfield, but with Kewan Lacy’s exit to Ole Miss came an opening that needed to be filled alongside Jamal Roberts.

In came Ahmad Hardy, one of the most impressive freshmen running backs in the country.

Hardy was one of just 41 running backs to reach 1,000 yards this season (Hardy had 1,351), and he totaled more than 1,000 yards after contact.

Coming from Louisiana-Monroe, Hardy was impressive in just about every game he played, but will jump up in competition level joining the SEC.

He, Roberts and Pribula in the backfield present a dangerous run-first offense.

Here is my deep dive on Hardy.

Wide Receiver

With the NFL exit of Luther Burden, along with the graduation of Theo Wease and Mookie Cooper and the portal exit of Courtney Crutchfield and Mekhi Miller, the Tigers needed bodies in the receiver room and a new leader for the group.

With their first portal addition of the session, the Tigers brought in St. Louis native Kevin Coleman Jr., one of the SEC’s leading receivers this year at Mississippi State.

Coleman had 932 yards and six touchdowns this year and will instantly become the Tigers’ lead option for Pribula, helping Mizzou’s large group of young, highly-rated receivers get adjusted to larger roles without needing to take the top spot.

Here is my deep dive on Coleman.

Offensive line

The Tigers had a lot of holes to fill along the offensive line with the announcement that right tackle Armand Membou would head to the NFL draft, while right guard Cam’Ron Johnson, left tackle Marcus Bryant, backup center Drake Heismeyer and backup utility lineman Mitch Walters all graduating.

The Tigers brought in a couple of new options in Michigan’s Dominick Giudice and Wake Forest’s Keagen Trost.

This is a spot the Tigers aren’t done at, as they continued hosting visits before this week’s dead period and are expected to continue working to add bodies as we move forward.

Trost and Giudice will slide into starting spots if the Tigers aren’t able to continue adding with Giudice likely taking the right guard spot and Trost slotting in at one of the tackle spots.

Here is my deep dive on Giudice.

And here is my deep dive on Trost.