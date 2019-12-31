Now that the dust has finally begun to settle, it's time to take a look back at the 6-6 season. In this series, we will go position-by-position to evaluate the performance in 2019 and the pieces In place for 2020. Today, we take a look at the defensive ends.

Since the 2019 football season ended, a lot has changed for the Missouri football program. The Tigers fired head coach Barry Odom on Nov. 30 and 10 days later announce the hire of Eliah Drinkwitz . Drinkwitz had just eight days to salvage a class for the early signing period, all while slowly piecing together his staff of assistants. Drinkwitz appears to have the defensive side of the ball set, but will hire two more offensive assistants.

Entering last season, edge rusher was thought to be the biggest weakness on Missouri's roster. It remained the biggest weakness on defense, at least, throughout the season. Missouri's defensive ends combined for just four sacks all year, and one of those came from Franklin Agbasimere , who has graduated. The midseason dismissal of talented sophomore Trajan Jeffcoat from the team didn't help. Chris Turner, Jatorian Hansford and Tre Williams combined to play the vast majority of the snapsiIn 2019, and while they largely avoided crushing mistakes, the trio rarely made an impact play, especially in the pass rush.

Departing: Franklin Agbasimere

Returning: Chris Turner, Tre Williams, Jatorian Hansford, Sci Martin, Z'Core Brooks



The good news for Missouri Is that It Is not losing much production at the position. The bad news, as mentioned already, Is that Its returners haven't been all that productive In the past. Williams, who returned to the team prior to last season after an arrest resulted In a lengthy absence, probably has the most talent of the group. The Rock Bridge product has 6.5 sacks In his career. Hansford saw a big jump In playing time from his first year on campus to his second, so perhaps a more consistent role next season will benefit him. Turner has been a steady force, playing the most snaps of the trio the past couple years, but he has yet to show any explosiveness as a pass rusher. Neither Martin or Brooks saw meaningful snaps last season, but given the lack of established options at the position, the coaching staff should at least give them a shot to compete for playing time during the offseason. Martin, who originally signed with LSU out of high school before going the junior college route, has the physical tools to provide a spark.

Incoming: Kevon Billingsley



The East St. Louis product has been committed to Missouri since last summer but did not sign with the Tigers during the early signing period. Regardless of whether or not Billingsley ultimately makes it to Missouri, look for the coaching staff to pursue one or two edge rushers between now and February.

Projected 2020 starters: Tre Williams, Chris Turner



Even though Hansford was listed as a starter over Williams, these two played the majority of the snaps by the end of last season. Unless Missouri can hit the jackpot by finding an instant-impact edge rusher among the transfer or junior college ranks, it's difficult to envision that changing.

Offseason storylines to monitor:

Can Missouri hit the jackpot and find an instant-impact edge rusher among the transfer or junior college ranks? The program formerly known as D-Line Zou hasn't had a defensive end record more than five sacks in a season since Marcell Frazier did so in 2017. Missouri needs both depth and playmakers at the position, so look for Drinkwitz and his staff to exhaust all avenues looking for edge rushers during the next month or so.