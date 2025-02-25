Said and unsaid: Dennis Gates' Feb. 24 press conference

Missouri coach Dennis Gates held a press conference Monday ahead of the Tigers’ matchups with South Carolina. Here are a few of the quotes that I thought were telling and what went unsaid within them.

(Photo by Nelson Chenault - USA TODAY Sports)

When asked about the early turnovers against Arkansas

What Gates said: “Excitement, giddiness, just not being solid in those situations. Just think about it, we had a turnover that we created, Mark Mitchell got a loose ball or a rebound and we turned it over in the back court and they scored a layup. Those are just plays that we can’t afford to give our opponents, let alone on the road. Eighteen turnovers, you’re putting yourself in a bad spot.” What went unsaid: The word “uncharacteristic” was used to describe the turnovers in the question and that’s what I would call them, too. Missouri had been exceptional at holding onto the ball while also forcing a ton of turnovers by its opponents. Where I disagree with Gates is that it was excitement, I think he probably didn’t want to say laziness or lack of focus directly, but you’re telling me the excitement was too much at Arkansas when it wasn’t at Florida or at Tennessee? I just don’t really buy that. Before the game Saturday, I said avoiding a letdown after an emotional and taxing win against Alabama was going to be key. I think what we saw was just the Tigers allowing that letdown early on.

When asked about Collin Murray-Boyels as an interior presence

What Gates said: “Murray-Boyles is an all-league guy, first team. He is on every draft board and he should be. He is a terrific basketball player and he is a challenge. You have to be able to minimize certain things in certain areas and do a great job, but more importantly, you cannot foul guys and create and give up and-1s. You got to be able to get early positioning, you have to be able to get deflections.” What went unsaid: One of the strengths of Missouri’s defense is closing off passing lanes. When it’s working, that’s a great way to cut off a strong post presence. Murray-Boyles doesn’t have much of an outside game, he isn’t going to be working the ball around trying to find lanes for himself. He gets low and works in the paint, so if you can stop him from ever getting the ball, you’ve basically neutralized him. The issue is, the weakest part of the Tiger defense is defending the rim once the ball gets through those passing lanes. We saw it with Asa Newell in the Georgia game, especially. Murray-Boyles is the type of player who could give the Tigers fits if South Carolina is able to work the ball in to him.

When asked about Caleb Grill's second half struggles against Arkansas