PowerMizzou - SEC Hoops Conference Preview

SEC Hoops Conference Preview
The strangest non-conference season in recent memory is over and the SEC is about to start conference basketball play.
What we know about the league is far less than what we don't. Teams have played anywhere from three to eight non-conference games against varying levels of competition. South Carolina has had one practice in the last three weeks. Kentucky has won one game in seven tries. The pre-season player of the year, Keyontae Johnson, is almost certainly done for the season after collapsing during a game and fighting for his life in a Florida hospital.
In a season where the only thing we know is that we don't know much, there is no reason to attempt to make predictions. But as league games get going on Tuesday night, we offer up a snapshot of all 14 SEC teams.
ARKANSAS RAZORBACKS
Non-Conference Record: 8-0
Non-Conference Strength of Schedule: 295
Best Non-Conference Win: 69-54 over North Texas
Worst Loss: N/A
Current KenPom ranking: 35
SEC Opener: Wednesday at Auburn
Key Stretch: 1/2-1/16 vs Mizzou, @ Tennessee, vs Georgia, @ LSU, @ Alabama
Leading Scorer: Moses Moody, 16.9 ppg
Pre-Season Projection: 6th
GEORGIA BULLDOGS
Non-Conference Record: 7-0
Non-Conference Strength of Schedule: 275
Best Non-Conference Win: 83-68 over Cincinnati
Worst Loss: N/A
Current KenPom ranking: 85
SEC Opener: Wednesday vs Mississippi State
Key Stretch: 1/6-1/23 @ LSU, @ Arkansas, vs Auburn, @ Ole Miss, vs Kentucky, vs Florida
Leading Scorer: Toumani Camara, 14.8 ppg
Pre-Season Projection: 13th
MISSOURI TIGERS
Non-Conference Record: 6-0
Non-Conference Strength of Schedule: 55
Best Non-Conference Win: 81-78 over Illinois
Worst Loss: N/A
Current KenPom ranking: 39
SEC Opener: Wednesday vs Tennessee
Key Stretch: 1/23-2/13 @ Tennessee, @ Auburn, vs Kentucky, vs Alabama, @ Ole Miss, vs Arkansas
Leading Scorer: Xavier Pinson, 14.3 ppg
Pre-Season Projection: 10th
TENNESSEE VOLUNTEERS
Non-Conference Record: 6-0
Non-Conference Strength of Schedule: 241
Best Non-Conference Win: 56-47 over Colorado
Worst Loss: N/A
Current KenPom ranking: 9
SEC Opener: Wednesday at Mizzou
Key Stretch: 2/2-2/13 @ Ole Miss, @ Kentucky, vs Florida, @ LSU
Leading Scorer: Victor Bailey, Jr., 13.2 ppg
Pre-Season Projection: 1st
LSU TIGERS
Non-Conference Record: 5-1
Non-Conference Strength of Schedule: 273
Best Non-Conference Win: 86-55 over Louisiana Tech
Worst Loss: 85-81 to St. Louis
Current KenPom ranking: 37
SEC Opener: Tuesday vs Texas A&M
Key Stretch: 1/23-2/10 @ Kentucky, @ Texas A&M, @Alabama, vs Florida, @ Mississippi State
Leading Scorer: Cameron Thomas, 22.8 ppg
Pre-Season Projection: 3rd
OLE MISS REBELS.
Non-Conference Record: 5-1
Non-Conference Strength of Schedule: 283
Best Non-Conference Win: 78-58 over UNC-Wilmington
Worst Loss: 65-62 to Dayton
Current KenPom ranking: 32
SEC Opener: Tuesday at Alabama
Key Stretch: 1/27-2/10 @ Arkansas, @ Georgia, vs Tennessee, @ Auburn, vs Mizzou
Leading Scorer: Devontae Shuler, 14.8 ppg
Pre-Season Projection: 9th
TEXAS A&M AGGIES
Non-Conference Record: 5-1
Non-Conference Strength of Schedule:307
Best Non-Conference Win: 70-52 over Wofford
Worst Loss: 73-55 to TCU
Current KenPom ranking: 75
SEC Opener: Tuesday at LSU
Key Stretch: 12/29-1/16 @ LSU, vs Auburn, @ South Carolina, vs Tennessee, @ Mississippi State, vs Mizzou
Leading Scorer: Emanuel Miller, 18.0 ppg
Pre-Season Projection: 11th
AUBURN TIGERS
Non-Conference Record: 6-2
Non-Conference Strength of Schedule: 171
Best Non-Conference Win: 74-71 over Memphis
Worst Loss: 63-55 to UCF
Current KenPom ranking: 65
SEC Opener: Wednesday vs Arkansas
Key Stretch: 1/16-1/26 vs Kentucky, @ Arkansas, @ South Carolina, vs Mizzou
Leading Scorer: Justin Powell, 13.9 ppg
Pre-Season Projection: 7th
FLORIDA GATORS
Non-Conference Record: 3-1
Non-Conference Strength of Schedule: 129
Best Non-Conference Win: 90-70 over Boston College
Worst Loss: 83-71 to Florida State
Current KenPom ranking: 22
SEC Opener: Wednesday at Vanderbilt
Key Stretch: 1/2-1/19 vs LSU, @ Alabama, vs Kentucky, vs Ole Miss, @ Mississippi State, vs Tennessee
Leading Scorer: Tre Mann, 15.8 ppg
Pre-Season Projection: 4th
VANDERBILT COMMODORES
Non-Conference Record: 4-2
Non-Conference Strength of Schedule: 304
Best Non-Conference Win: 77-71 over Valparaiso
Worst Loss: 85-65 to Davidson
Current KenPom ranking: 135
SEC Opener: Wednesday vs Florida
Key Stretch: 12/30-1/16 vs Florida, @ Kentucky, vs Mississippi State, @ Mizzou, @ Tennessee
Leading Scorer: Scottie Pippen, Jr., 23.3 ppg
Pre-Season Projection: 14th
ALABAMA CRIMSON TIDE
Non-Conference Record: 5-3
Non-Conference Strength of Schedule: 71
Best Non-Conference Win: 88-71 over Providence
Worst Loss: 73-71 to Western Kentucky
Current KenPom ranking: 55
SEC Opener: Tuesday vs Ole Miss
Key Stretch: 1/2-1/19 @ Tennessee, vs Florida, @ Auburn, @ Kentucky, vs Arkansas, @ LSU
Leading Scorer: Jaden Shackelford, 14.0 ppg
Pre-Season Projection: 5th
MISSISSIPPI STATE BULLDOGS
Non-Conference Record: 5-3
Non-Conference Strength of Schedule: 215
Best Non-Conference Win: 69-63 over North Texas
Worst Loss: 84-73 to Liberty
Current KenPom ranking: 81
SEC Opener: Wednesday at Georgia
Key Stretch: 1/16-2/2 vs Florida, vs Ole Miss, @ Alabama, @ Tennessee, @ Arkansas
Leading Scorer: D.J. Stewart, Jr., 18.2 ppg
Pre-Season Projection: 12th
SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS
Non-Conference Record: 1-2
Non-Conference Strength of Schedule: 16
Best Non-Conference Win: 69-58 over Tulsa
Worst Loss: 78-62 to Liberty
Current KenPom ranking: 64
SEC Opener: Jan 6 vs Texas A&M
Key Stretch: 1/9-1/23 @ Ole Miss, vs Tennessee, @ LSU, @ Mizzou, vs Auburn
Leading Scorer: Jermaine Couisnard, 13.3 ppg
Pre-Season Projection: 8th
KENTUCKY WILDCATS
Non-Conference Record: 1-6
Non-Conference Strength of Schedule: 24
Best Non-Conference Win: 81-45 over Morehead State
Worst Loss: 64-63 to Notre Dame
Current KenPom ranking: 52
SEC Opener: Jan. 2 at Mississippi State
Key Stretch: 1/23-2/9 vs LSU, @ Alabama, @ Mizzou, vs Tennessee, vs Arkansas
Leading Scorer: Brandon Boston, Jr., 14.0 ppg
Pre-Season Projection: 2nd