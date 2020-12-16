PowerMizzou - Signing Day Central: Live Mizzou Updates

Signing Day Central: Live Mizzou Updates
Eli Drinkwitz has taken Mizzou recruiting to another level in his first full cycle as the Tigers' head coach. Missouri currently has 21 players on the commitment list and is looking to add up to seven more in the coming weeks.
PowerMizzou.com will be your complete source for updates throughout the first day of the early signing period and Drinkwitz looks to keep the Tigers in the top 20 of the national team rankings.
Lovett is a prospect that was offered by Missouri's previous staff, but that interest carried over with linebackers coach DJ Smith heading up his recruiting process. The three-star prospect chose the Tigers over Louisville, West Virginia, Georgia Tech, Iowa State, and others.
Reeves is another long, physical Florida defensive back that caught the eye of defensive coordinator Ryan Walters and that relationship lead to a commitment. Virginia, Pitt, Washington State, South Florida, and others were also involved.
