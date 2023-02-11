Missouri will start its approach toward the 2023 campaign with the first day of spring practice in early March. Until then, we will preview the 2023 roster by doing position-by-position previews. Next, is the defensive tackles.

The starters: One of the bigger questions leading into the offseason was if Darius Robinson would return to the Tigers in 2023 or declare for the NFL Draft. He chose the former, so the Tigers will retain him and fellow starter Kristian Williams next season.

Robinson recorded 35 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks last season while Williams recorded 27 tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss a pair of sacks and a pass deflection.

So, the starting interior is square going into the spring.

The backups: It wasn't just the starters who returned, but it was Realus George, Jayden Jernigan and Josh Landry who all decided to come back next season.

George, the converted fullback turned defensive tackle, had the best season of the three and would probably be a starter for a lot of other Power 5 teams. He racked up 25 tackles, three tackles for loss and a sack.

Jernigan recorded 14 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, a sack and a pass deflection in his first season in Columbia.

Landry, who is listed as a defensive tackle, saw a lot of his snaps come at defensive end last season. So, he could be deployed on the inside or outside. He recorded 12 tackles, two tackles for loss and 0.5 sacks.

The coaching staff is high on Marquis Gracial and Jalen Marshall, both of whom will be redshirt freshmen next season. The way the staff talked about their improvement on the scout team in 2022 leads to a belief that they will have a chance to break into the rotation.

Gracial, a four-star prospect from the Class of 2022, stands at 6-4 and 323 pounds while Marshall, a three-star prospect from the same class stands at 6-5 and 312 pounds. Head coach Eli Drinkwitz has said that the team wants to beef up in the interior to be able to play in the Southeastern Conference.

Storylines to watch for: Last season, the defensive ends were the strength of the defensive line, not by much but they were. Will the interior defensive line overwhelmingly be the strength of the defensive line with the defensive end position now in flux with the departure of draft-bound prospects DJ Coleman and Isaiah McGuire? How do Gracial and Marshall figure into the rotation?

PowerMizzou prediction: There isn't going to be much change from last season barring injury. Robinson and Williams will be the starters with George, Jernigan and Landry getting a healthy amount of snaps off the bench.

However, Gracial and Marshall have been developing at a pace the staff likes. So, will one or both of them not only find themselves in the rotation but can they usurp one of the backups?

Defensive coordinator Blake Baker and defensive line coach Al Davis are good with consistently having fresh bodies up front on the field. So, it won't be about having enough bodies who can play well enough to make an impact. It'll be about what bodies will play and who gets those snaps.