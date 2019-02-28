On Sunday, March 3, Missouri will begin its march toward the 2019 football season with its first spring practice. Each day until then, we will preview the 2019 roster, one position at a time. Today, we take a look at the defensive ends.

The starters: A season after tying for the SEC lead in solo tackles, senior Cale Garrett should serve as the leader of Missouri’s defense this season. Garrett racked up 106 total tackles, including 68 solo stops and six tackles for loss, from his middle linebacker spot last year. Don’t expect him to spend much time on the sidelines this season. The two spots flanking Garrett should be open for competition. Sophomore Nick Bolton seems the most likely candidate to replace Terez Hall at the weakside linebacker spot. Bolton earned rave reviews from the coaching staff during fall camp last year and replaced Hall when he was ejected for targeting in one game. The strongside linebacker spot may be a bit different this season. In short yardage or early down situations, redshirt freshman Gerald Nathan Jr. will likely see some action. However, Ronnell Perkins, listed on the team's initial depth chart as a strong safety, will likely also spend plenty of time in a hybrid linebacker/safety role. Perkins played at that spot last season, even seeing more playing time than nominal starter Brandon Lee by the end of the year.

The backups: Junior Aubrey Miller has shown promising flashes, such as when he led the team in tackles in last spring’s Black and Gold game, but he hasn’t displayed enough consistency to earn meaningful playing time. Perhaps that changes this offseason. Miller was listed as a weakside linebacker last season, but it’s possible he could shift to the strong side this year, where playing time might be more readily available. Sophomore Cameron Wilkins will also be in the mix for a spot on the two-deep. Wilkins played in 11 games as a true freshman, mainly on special teams, but he was voted the defensive scout team player of the year, so he might get more looks on defense this season. Chad Bailey, a four-star recruit in the 2018 class, was hampered by a thumb injury suffered during fall camp early last season, but he, too saw some action on special teams by the end of the year. However, he'll be playing catch-up again this year, as a torn ACL suffered during bowl practices will likely keep him out of spring ball. Jamal Brooks and Jacob Trump will also be in the mix for backup spots.



Potential storylines: How will Missouri use its strongside linebacker? The Tigers will likely play Garrett and Bolton, or whoever starts on the weak side, pretty much every down, but which player mans the strongside spot will likely change based on the situation. With defensive coordinator Ryan Walters coaching that group, it's natural to expect the position to play more like a safety than a linebacker.

Help on the way: Missouri added three new members to its deep crop of linebackers in the 2019 signing class. Devin Nicholson and Jamie Pettway both appear to fit the mold of a middle or weakside linebacker, while the athletic Aidan Harrison is expected to play the hybrid linebacker/safety spot. All three will arrive on campus this summer.

Spring prediction: Garrett, and Bolton start and finish the spring atop the depth chart. Regardless of where he's listed on the depth chart, Perkins will spend most of his time in the third linebacker spot, but others will remain in the mix for playing time there, too, based on the situation.