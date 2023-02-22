It’s fair to call Missouri one of the weakest teams on the glass in the nation. The Tigers get outrebounded by 7.3 boards per game and have only secured more rebounds than their opponent twice this season in games against Southern Indiana and Lindenwood.

But there is a clear distinction between Mizzou’s ability to rebound on the offensive end and the defensive end. The Tigers have the second-worst defensive rebounding rate in the country, allowing opponents to grab 38.2% of their misses. But the team is much closer to the national average on the other end of the court, getting to 27.3% of available offensive rebounds.

Those extra opportunities have come in handy for Missouri at times this season, especially in a game like Tuesday’s in which the team edged out Mississippi State in overtime, 66-64. The Tigers finished the game with nine second-chance points off of 11 offensive rebounds. Senior guard Tre Gomillion led the team with three offensive rebounds, while senior forward Kobe Brown and junior forward Mohamed Diarra and Mabor Majak had two each.

Gomillion and Diarra have been two of Mizzou’s top glass-crashers all season along. According to CBB Analytics, entering the game against the Bulldogs, Gomillion had secured 5.9% of available offensive rebounds, which ranks in the top 90% of NCAA Division I guards. Diarra had gotten to 15.2% of available offensive rebounds, which ranks in the top 97% of the country’s forwards. Per KenPom, after Tuesday night’s game, Gomillion’s offensive rebounding rate had bumped up to 6.6% while Diarra’s had slipped to 14.7%.

Gomillion’s rebounding performance against MSU particularly stood out. The Cleveland State transfer was only in his second game back from a groin injury that kept him from playing for three weeks. He’d posted a season-high of five rebounds twice this year when he was healthy. He doubled it against Mississippi State, grabbing 10.

Head coach Dennis Gates thought the offensive rebounds helped with his team’s mentality, too.

“I thought our guys never got discouraged about missing with those offensive rebounds,” Gates said. “I mean, we started game (0-4), right? So we didn't get discouraged with that and I thought we still came out with a philosophy and a focus.”