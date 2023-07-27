Over the next few weeks, we'll run a Q&A with every player on the Mizzou basketball roster for the 2023-24 season. We continue today with graduate senior center Connor Vanover, who transferred from Oral Roberts.

How have the first couple of weeks been here?

CV: It's been good. I was working out, getting ready at home. You know, I had announced around June-ish, so I kind of knew that I was getting up here, I was just waiting on a couple of things. So you know, just talking with the coaches when I could and then when I got here, just trying to implement myself into the system. And it's been good so far. You know, they run a unique system that I feel like I can really fit in well with and it's been good so far learning day by day, piece by piece. I've been in college for a while, so I know a lot of actions and things that are pretty normal. I'm just learning new terminology and things but it's going good so far, you know, learning, taking it a day at a time and just getting better.

Do you feel like it's been a bigger adjustment for you kind of on the court learning a new system or or off the court moving to a new town?

CV: I'd say a little bit of both. Just, you know, the terminology is different. A bunch of people have different sayings for different things that go on. So just learning that with the new system. And off the court, too, just coming into a new place, new teammates, just getting to know everybody and just being comfortable around them and really showing everybody who I am, it's gonna take a little bit of time, just because I wasn't here from the beginning doing sessions with everybody. But I think it'll be really good to go to Jamaica, really get some more team bonding in with the guys and really learn more about each other.

You mentioned the system, you know, for people who haven't seen you play before, how would you describe your game and how do you feel like it fits into what Mizzou does?

CV: I'd almost describe myself as stretch five. Defensively, a rim protector, you know, blocking shots, getting rebounds. And offensively, being able to pick and pop as well as pick and roll to be able to stretch the defense out. I think that's what I can really bring to the table and will be really beneficial in this system, just running five-out, being able to put pressure on other bigs by being able to space the floor and create more driving lanes and different things that we do here.

Tell me about the decision to come to Mizzou. What made this the place that you wanted to spend your last season?

CV: Yeah, well, originally I did not want to come back to school at all. You know, I really thought I was done. I just graduated and really felt like I didn't want to come back to college at all. I had to think about it for a while and decided to go ahead and appease some schools and see what they had to say. So you know, I talked with Coach (Dickey) Nutt and really from that point forward, it was kind of an instant connection with him being from Arkansas. Talking with Coach (Dennis) Gates, we had a really good Zoom meeting and not even that much after, I got on the phone with Coach Nutt, set up a visit here and I mean, it just went on from there.

You talked about, you know, you've got a lot of experience playing at a couple of other schools, specifically in the SEC. How do you feel like that helps you kind of translate into what Mizzou wants to do this season?

CV: I definitely have a good picture of the other teams and schools that we play against. Being from Arkansas, being there for a couple of years, I really have kind of a grasp of what the SEC is like and I feel like I can help some of these other transfers and the new guys, freshmen, that don't really know about the SEC and really what it brings. And I think I can really help show everybody and bring my experience out there.

With this being your last season, are there any bucket list goals that you want to check off before the year’s over?

CV: It'd be nice to earn another Defensive Player of the Year. You know, coming back to college, it's always your goal to win, win, win, win as much as you can. And I think that's really why my goal is aligned with Mizzou. I think Coach Gates' goal is making it to Phoenix. We say it all the time. So really just doing the best we can, trying to get a championship. But personally, you know, I just want to be the best that I can be. And I feel like being here with Coach Gates, he's really helpful being a player's coach. He really cares about us and wants us to be the best that we can be. And I feel like he can really help me achieve that.

How are you feeling about Jamaica next week?

CV: I'm excited. I'm ready to get out of the country and go to the beach, just enjoy some sun, all of it.

