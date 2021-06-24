Ten for 10 in the SEC, No. 3: Mizzou volleyball caps perfect regular season

Even as the 2013 volleyball season progressed and Missouri kept winning, the Tiger players didn’t really talk about going undefeated. According to then-senior Lisa Henning, that was never one of the team’s goals. The players always wanted to win the next game, of course. But finishing a season 34-0? That seemed too far-fetched to even discuss. “We were never wanting to win all of our games,” Henning explained. “We wanted to win the game that we were about to play, but the pressure of being like ‘we can’t lose’ is so stressful. We were like, we can lose. Like, it doesn’t matter. We can lose. We don’t want to lose, but we can.” But by the time Missouri prepared to take the court against Arkansas for its final match of the regular season, the players felt plenty of pressure to win. Somewhat ironically, by that point, the Tigers had already wrapped up a conference title, the first SEC championship won by any Missouri team since joining the conference the year prior. But with just one more win needed to seal the first ever undefeated season by an SEC champion and a Senior Night celebration looming after the match, the team felt a sense of urgency to finish the regular season a perfect 34-0. “We were not going to be losing,” Henning said. “We were going to go out with a bang. … Nobody wants to lose on senior night, and nobody wants to play crappy and still win, so it was like we wanted to play how we knew how to play and kind of seal the deal with our undefeated season.”

Former Missouri volleyball coach Wayne Kreklow led the Tigers to a perfect 34-0 regular season in 2013. (RockMNation)

That Missouri found itself in that position would have seemed impossible a few months prior. The Tigers struggled during the 2012 season, their first in the SEC. After making the NCAA Tournament each of the two prior years, the 2012 Missouri team went 10-10 in SEC play and, after losing four of their final six matches of the season, missed out on the postseason. The disappointing ending led to several players transferring out of the program. In hindsight, former coach Wayne Kreklow said, that season was the best thing that could have happened to Missouri. The returning players came back hungry to redeem themselves. The phrase “something to prove” became a slogan for the 2013 squad, popping up on wristbands and team social media posts. Plus, the departures made room for the coaching staff to recruit a large freshman class, which included several players who would make an instant impact. Henning said the freshmen saw how hard the returning players attacked offseason training and quickly fell in line. “I feel like that season kind of just set us up for — pardon my language — but just to be done with the bullshit,” Henning said. “We knew what we were capable of and we just wanted to show that instead of going through the drama.” In its first chance to show what it was capable of, the 2013 team delivered. Missouri easily won all four matches during the season-opening Mizzou Invitational, dropping just a single set. The Tigers would not only go on to win all 15 of its non-conference matches, but entered SEC play having swept each of its past nine opponents three sets to none. Despite the strong start, the Tigers didn’t receive a lot of love nationally, failing to crack the top 25 in the national rankings. In its SEC-opener, Missouri looked like a team hungry for respect. The Tigers dominated South Carolina in straight sets while hitting .559, the best mark in program history during a conference match. An even bigger statement opportunity arrived a couple weeks later, when No. 2 Florida traveled to Columbia. Each of the first three games came down to the wire, with Missouri winning two by a score of 25-23 then dropping the third, but the Tigers cruised to a decisive win in the fourth set, 25-18. The win marked Missouri’s first ever victory over a top-five opponent and boosted the Tigers to No. 11 in the national rankings. When the team avoided a letdown and won both of its matchups the following week, at LSU and at Texas A&M, then beat No. 19 Kentucky the next weekend, Kreklow said he started to hear chatter about an undefeated season. He and his wife, co-head coach Susan Kreklow, opted to broach the topic with their players, but made sure to do so in a way that didn’t make expectations too burdensome. “You can’t ignore it, you can’t pretend it’s not happening,” Wayne Kreklow said. “It’s just like the elephant in the room. It’s there, everyone knows it, so we might as well talk about it. … I think it kind of helped us address, looking at what we had done up to that point to get us so far towards an undefeated season two-thirds of the way through, and recognize what we were doing to make that possible and knowing that if that happens — if it doesn’t, that’s okay, too — but if it does, it’s going to be because we show up every day with the same kind of work ethic and attitude and attention to detail that we had back in September.” Missouri’s biggest obstacle to that perfect campaign came on Nov. 15 when the team traveled to Gainesville for a rematch with Florida. By that point, the Tigers were 29-0 and ranked No. 7 nationally. Florida, ranked fifth, had lost just five SEC matches at the O’Connell Center during the previous 23 seasons. Yet Missouri not only emerged victorious, but beat the Gators in straight sets. Current Missouri head coach Molly Taylor, who was a senior on that team, pointed to that match as the one she’ll always remember most from the 2013 campaign. Henning, who totaled 18.5 points during the match to become Missouri’s all-time points leader, said that victory illustrated one of the great strengths of that team: its ability to finish out close sets. “That game, I feel like every set was like down to the wire,” Henning said. “Like, it was so close to where it was just about who made more mistakes. And at that point Florida was just making mistake after mistake, and all we had to do was be consistent and they were, for lack of a better term, panicking. And we just stayed on them and were consistent.”

In-person recruiting is back, and PowerMizzou will be your source for all the latest recruiting visit news and updates during the month of June. Click the image below and enter the promo code VISITS2021 to get premium access to the site free until Aug. 10. Offer valid through June 30.