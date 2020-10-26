PowerMizzou - Ten Thoughts for Monday Morning

1) We should get some clarity out of Florida today. The Gators are scheduled to open their practice facility again today and get back to work. I haven't seen anything reported whether that definitively is or is not happening. Assuming it happens and the Gators are able to get through the week without a backslide, Missouri and Florida will kick off at 630 on Saturday night. The Gators opened as a (surprising to me) 15 point favorite.

Missouri WR Maurice Massey, 20, was arrested Sunday in Columbia on suspicion of 3rd-degree domestic assault, 4th-degree assault and 1st-degree property damage. Massey, a redshirt freshman from Kirkwood HS, decided in September to opt out for the 2020 season. More to come.

Here's a statement from the team:

“Maurice Massey has been dismissed from the Mizzou Football program for a violation of team rules. Since electing to opt out of the 2020 football season due to COVID-19 last month, he has not been involved in any of our practices or team activities.

We've not really expected Massey to return since he opted out and that is now official. We have updated the scholarship chart to reflect the move.

At this point, it's tough to see Mizzou being able to make its way all the back to 85 for next season. It's not impossible, but it would likely mean a whole lot of transfers.

3) It was mentioned last week that Mizzou was on one of its mandated dead recruiting weeks resulting from the NCAA sanctions.