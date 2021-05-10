 PowerMizzou - Ten Thoughts for Monday Morning
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-10 10:12:40 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Ten Thoughts for Monday Morning

Gabe DeArmond • PowerMizzou
Publisher
@powermizzoucom
Gabe has covered the Tigers for PowerMizzou.com since August of 2003 and been the site's publisher since 2006.
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

CLICK HERE TO START YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION TODAY!

1) We feel like the basketball roster is likely complete. The Tigers added Ronnie DeGray last week and while they do have another spot left, it's our guess that spot doesn't get filled. The reason is simple: There's not a ton out there (and there's almost nothing out there that has previously been tied to Mizzou in any way). I know the argument is going to be "BUT THE ONLY GUYS WE HAVE WHO ARE BIGGER THAN 6-7 ARE A GUY WHO PLAYED 26 MINUTES LAST YEAR AND A FRESHMAN COMING OFF A TORN ACL."

That's true. It's also true that conventional big men are becoming less and less common in college basketball. Many have been wanting Cuonzo Martin to fully embrace the smaller, faster style of play the last few years. He did to an extent, but not completely because he had Jeremiah Tilmon on his roster, which not a lot of teams have these days. They're going to play differently than they have the last few years. At the same time, they're going to play much more similarly to the way a lot of more modern offensive teams are playing. For every mismatch it might cause you on the defensive end, it can cause the other team a mismatch as well.

Now that we've said all of this, he'll probably add a 6-11 transfer tomorrow.

2) The key is whether this program is overall moving in the right direction. It's likely we won't have an immediate answer to that this year, but one way to take a look is to compare this year's roster to last year's. I'm going to try to do that.Going into last season, I said I thought the upside for the team was a 6 or a 7 seed in the NCAA Tournament, a team that if things fell right could win a couple of games and make the Sweet 16. It turned out, that was pretty accurate. Missouri fell a little bit short of that, but not by a ton. Here was last year's roster:

SENIORS: Jeremiah Tilmon, Mitchell Smith, Dru Smith, Mark Smith, Drew Buggs

JUNIORS: Javon Pickett, Torrence Watson, Ed Chang, Xavier Pinson

SOPHOMORES: Kobe Brown, Parker Braun

FRESHMEN: Jordan Wilmore

Here is this year's:

SENIORS: Javon Pickett

JUNIORS: Kobe Brown, Amari Davis, DaJuan Gordon, Boogie Coleman

SOPHOMORES: Jordan Wilmore, Ronnie DeGray

FRESHMEN: Yaya Keita, Sean Durugordon, Anton Brookshire, Kaleb Brown, Trevon Brazile

So let's take the optimistic path: Pickett and Brown take steps forward next year. Coleman gives you a half step less than Dru Smith did, Gordon gives you a half step above what Mark Smith did, Amari Davis is somewhere in the neighborhood of Xavier Pinson (highs not as high, lows not as low). Wilmore is better than he was last year, Keita gives you 10-15 minutes a game and two of the other four freshmen are legitimate contributors.

If ALL of that happens, you could have a team that's somewhere close to last year's in my opinion. The one thing you haven't replaced is Tilmon (sorry, but as a freshman, Tilmon started all 33 games and averaged almost 20 minutes, while Wilmore was on the floor for 12 minutes total in SEC play). Some of that loss is mitigated because of the way they'll probably play, but running through the roster, I think the upside is you're looking at a team that is overall similar to what last year's team would have been if Tilmon wasn't on it.

So what's that mean? I'd say you're looking at a team that will be picked 10th or 11th in the SEC and it will be a pretty significant surprise if it's in the NCAA Tournament. A more realistic goal for next season is an NIT team. If that happens, there's reason for optimism. If they fall short of that, it's concerning.

3) Of course, you're not going to make a final judgment on the program based solely on next season.

CLICK HERE TO READ THE REST OF THIS WEEK'S TEN THOUGHTS

Click here to get started with Stein & Summers today
Click here to get started with Stein & Summers today

Whether you are looking for more space to host those game day parties or looking to upgrade, Stein & Summers is your #1 fan in helping you find the home of your dreams! We have over 100 licensed agents servicing Kansas City, St. Joseph, and surrounding areas - including Kansas! Interest rates are at a record low while homes sales prices are at a record high! Contact us today to get started.

Stay up to date on all the Mizzou news with your premium subscription

Talk about this story and more in The Tigers' Lair

Make sure you're caught up on all the Tiger news and headlines

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for video and live streaming coverage

Follow our entire staff on Twitter

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMTkiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL21pc3NvdXJpLnJpdmFscy5j b20vbmV3cy90ZW4tdGhvdWdodHMtZm9yLW1vbmRheS1tb3JuaW5nLTEzMSIK ICB9KTsKICAoZnVuY3Rpb24oKSB7CiAgICB2YXIgcyA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmNy ZWF0ZUVsZW1lbnQoInNjcmlwdCIpLCBlbCA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmdldEVsZW1l bnRzQnlUYWdOYW1lKCJzY3JpcHQiKVswXTsgcy5hc3luYyA9IHRydWU7CiAg ICAvLyBsb2FkaW5nIHRoZSBldmVyZ3JlZW4gdmVyc2lvbiBvZiBjcy5qcyBz byB3ZSBhbHdheXMgaGF2ZSB0aGUgbGFzdCB2ZXJzaW9uCiAgICBzLnNyYyA9 ICJodHRwczovL3MueWltZy5jb20vY3gvdnptL2NzLmpzIjsKICAgIGVsLnBh cmVudE5vZGUuaW5zZXJ0QmVmb3JlKHMsIGVsKTsKICB9KSgpOwo8L3Njcmlw dD4KCjxub3NjcmlwdD4KICA8aW1nIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNh cmRyZXNlYXJjaC5jb20vcD9jMT0yJmMyPTcyNDE0NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMlM0El MkYlMkZtaXNzb3VyaS5yaXZhbHMuY29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRnRlbi10aG91Z2h0 cy1mb3ItbW9uZGF5LW1vcm5pbmctMTMxJmM1PTIwMjI3MzMxMTkmY3Y9Mi4w JmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21T Y29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK