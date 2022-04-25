Ten Thoughts for Monday Morning
1) Every week I start out thinking this is the week everything comes into focus and is finalized for Missouri basketball. That might be true this week. One thing I know for sure: By the time I write this piece again, we're going to know every transfer that is available. Not every one of them may have made a decision, but to be eligible to play somewhere next season, players have to be in the transfer portal by May 1, which is Sunday. So we will at least know all the available targets by that point in time. So far, we've seen Mizzou tied to 35 transfer targets. As of Monday morning, 23 of them have made a decision on their future. You can see all the updates here.
2) Here's what is left as far as the undecided transfers, with the latest information we have:
Fairdaws Aimaq--Not considering Missouri
Antonio Reeves--Most expect a commitment to Kentucky this week
Xavier Pinson--Xavier and Mississippi State are the final two, Missouri never seemed overly involved
Dylan Penn--We've been told Missouri is no longer involved
Xavier Foster--Visited SMU this weekend, no indication Missouri is a factor
Adam Miller--Check our Sunday update here
Isaiah Adams--Never any indication Missouri had any traction
Kyrell Luc--Taking visits, but not one to Mizzou. The visits are all mid-majors other than Cal
Femi Odukale--Has a top five, Missouri not included
Courtney Ramey--Not much reason to think Missouri has been a factor
Souley Boum--Entered the portal last week, no new info here
Efe Abogidi--Had an initial list of about 40, it's been cut down and doesn't include Mizzou
So realistically, there seems to be just one player on that list who is still much of a possibility.
3) The Tigers currently have one spot open. We expect them to add more than one player.
