First things first, make sure you saw all of our coverage from the Black and Gold Game, which will cover a lot of our thoughts.

2. I was impressed with the crowd. No, it wasn't 50,000 or 80,000 but it's never going to be and so what? Let's not waste time comparing how many people are going to watch a Missouri practice to how many are going to watch Ohio State or Nebraska. That just sets you up to talk crap about your own program and be unhappy. I know 18,000 isn't going to blow anybody away, but considering where this fanbase has been, I think it's a good step. I thought the athletic department and the campus did a good job of promoting the game and reaching out to try to get people there and a fair number of people answered the call. Now, Missouri has to get off to a good start and convert some of those people from willing to take a look to actively wanting to be consistent fans.

3. Things that impressed me the most:

*Kelly Bryant's play. He was accurate. He hit a deep ball. He threw on the run. He's fast. I think people are setting unrealistic expectations for him...but I was impressed with him.

*Larry Rountree. He's going to be a star. All-SEC is in his sights.

*Jarvis Ware. I've heard more about him than maybe any other player this spring.

*The offensive line. It's going to be fine

*Jonathan Nance. I wasn't sold on him when he transferred from Arkansas. He's going to start and catch a lot of passes.

4. Things that didn't impress me:

